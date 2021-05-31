Jason Dupasquier, Motorcycle Racer, Dead at 19

✖

Swiss motorcycle star Jason Dupasquier has died after a crash during the qualifying for the Moto3 Italian Grand Prix. The Careggi Hospital in Florence broke the horrible news on Sunday. Dupasquier was 19 years old.

"Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries," a statement from MotoGP read.

Jason Dupasquier passes away Rest in peace, Jason https://t.co/5qWOkOE6Mi — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 30, 2021

According to the New York Post, the 19-year-old was involved in an accident with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba near the end of the qualifying session. He fell to the ground and then was reportedly hit by his own motorbike and then Sasaki's bike. He was treated at the scene for close to a half-hour before a helicopter arrived to airlift him to the hospital.

"Dupasquier had made an impressive start to his second season in the lightweight class of Grand Prix racing, consistently scoring points and within the top ten in the standings," MotoGP's statement continued. "The FIM, IRTA, MSMA and Dorna Sports pass on our deepest condolences to Dupasquier's family, friends, team and loved ones."

Dupasquier was a veteran and former Swiss national champion, making his Moto3 World Championship debut in 2020. According to The Drive, he got his start in Supermoto before switching to circuit racing in 2016, winning the ADAC NEC Championship Moto3 and then competed in the Junior World Championship a year after. As most reports note, the 19-year-old was on the rise in the sport and poised for big things before his accident. Team Suzuki Ecstar shared their thoughts on the loss in a statement on Twitter.

LIVE 📡: The #MotoGP paddock pauses for a minute of silence in honour of Jason Dupasquier https://t.co/FKGzqvJeRJ — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 30, 2021

"A tragedy that we all wish never to face, the loss of a talented young rider," the tweet reads. "We would like to send our most heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and team as well as expressing solidarity with the paddock family."

Sunday saw the MotoGP paddock pause in a moment of silence for the late driver. One fan shared that they "literally started crying" after seeing what happened.