Victor Steeman, Professional Motorcycle Rider, Dead at 22

Victor Steeman, a dutch professional motorcycle rider, died during a race in Portugal, the Federacion Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), announced on Tuesday. He was 22 years old. Steeman was competing in the Supersport 300 championship when he was involved in an accident. He received medical treatment at the side of the track before being transported to the hospital via helicopter. He later died of the injuries suffered in the accident.

"Something you have always been afraid of as a parent of a motorcycle racer has now happened, "Steeman's family said in a statement. "Our Victor could not win this last race."Despite the unbearable loss and grief, we are extremely proud to share with you that our hero, through his passing, was able to save 5 other people by donating his organs. "We would like to thank everyone for the way you have lived with us over the past few days. We will miss our Victor enormously."

You’ll never be forgotten. You’ll be forever in our hearts.



Victor Steeman, #AlwaysOurVictor 💚 pic.twitter.com/ByqYX9rGn0 — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) October 12, 2022

Steeman won four races and had five podium finishes this year. He began riding at World Supersport 300 full-time in 2019 after making his debut in 2018. After missing 2020, Steeman returned in 2021 and finished 10th in the championship, according to Motorsport.com.

"We're deeply saddened to report the loss of WorldSSP300 rider Victor Steeman," the Superbike World Championship stated on social media. "The WorldSBK family would like to send all our love to his family, team and loved ones. A great personality, a fierce racer and a legacy left embedded in our paddock forever."

A large number of fans went to social media to pay tribute to Steeman. "Horrible news to wake up about Victor Steeman," one person wrote on Twitter. "A race that stands out in my mind is Most when he was on a KTM, spent the whole race being overtaken on a straight and then flying back passed everyone on the brakes. Horrendous couple of weeks for racing."

"Victor Steeman has died following his Portimao crash," another Twitter user said. "All thoughts with his loved ones. However, something needs to change in WSSP300/Moto3. That's 4 deaths in Dorna WSSP300/Moto3 events in 16 months, which is unacceptable. And more are inevitable under the current rules."