Janet Jackson Reaches out to UCLA Gymnast After Viral Floor Routine to Her Music

A UCLA gymnast named Margzetta Frazier went viral after debuting a new routine set to a soundtrack of Janet Jackson's biggest hits. Days later, the pop star reached out to talk to her about the routine. She FaceTimed Frazier and thanked her for using the music and being an inspiration.

"I just want to say thank you," Jackson said during a FaceTime call. "Thank you for sharing your talent. It's so beautiful to see you tumble. Really inspiring. It just inspired me to want to do more, and do better and be stronger. I loved it. Absolutely loved it."

So nice to meet u on FaceTime today @IAmMargzetta ! All the best to u tonight w/ @uclagymnastics 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/LuCxadKEAa — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) February 20, 2021

Frazier was clearly emotional during the phone call. She wiped away tears multiple times while talking to Jackson about the routine and learning how to tumble. She also did so after the pop star said that they would sit down and chat the next time that she heads to Los Angeles.

The routine featured Frazier in a gold outfit to match with UCLA's school colors. She did some of Jackson's signature dance moves in one corner of the performance area while the singer's music served as the soundtrack. Frazier then turned and did several acrobatic moves before breaking out a double backflip. She landed perfectly as her teammates cheered loudly.

Following the routine, UCLA posted a video in which Frazier sent a message to Jackson. "I hope you like it, girl, if you see it," she said in the video. "I love you a lot. You're my inspiration in life." Jackson responded by tagging Frazier on social media and saying that she loved it.

Jackson told Frazier in the video that she hopes to meet her one day in person. Though she doesn't plan on a simple meet-and-greet. The singer actually expressed interest in Frazier's sport and learning how to properly pull off the moves.

"I would one day love to learn how to tumble," Jackson said in the video. "And if I do, I would love for you to teach me. I did it once in the video "Pleasure Principle," and the way that it was shot, people didn't think that it was me. But it was me doing the backflip. But I would love for you to teach me. ... Hopefully, I won't break anything."