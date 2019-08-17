Jamie Foxx Says He Has Sources as to When Ezekiel Elliott Signs With Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are quickly approaching the regular season and have hopes of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since the mid-1990s, but their star running back is nowhere to be seen. Ezekiel Elliott is not in the building for training camp or the preseason. The fourth overall pick from 2016 has two years remaining on his rookie deal, but he feels that he has outperformed all expectations and should be rewarded with a massive payday.

At this point, the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones have expressed confidence that a new deal will be reached before Elliott misses any games, but will it happen prior to September?

If actor/singer Jamie Foxx is to be believed, he knows that a deal will be reached and when it will happen. As he explained to TMZ Sports, the star of Horrible Bosses has the inside information.

“I got the word, I got the underlying word,” Foxx said, “that it’s all the way, all the deals are being worked out. Look out, baby!”

When asked if the deal will be done with Zeke, Foxx emphatically stated, “hell yeah!”

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off an 11-5 season in which they won the NFC East, secured a trip to the playoffs, and defeated the Seattle Seahawks when it was “win or go home.” The roster is stronger, and the expectations are rising for America’s Team. Will quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott, and wide receiver Amari Cooper form an unstoppable trio on offense and take this team to the Super Bowl?

If the contract issues get worked out, this Cowboys team has a chance to be one of the NFL‘s best. The defense is stacked with playmakers that can chase down opposing quarterbacks and stop the run while the offense has players that can score on any given play. Cooper is far more confident with Prescott after the pair spent an entire offseason working together, and they will be joined by a talented free-agent acquisition in Randall Cobb and a returning star in tight end Jason Witten.

Of course, Zeke is the engine that drives this Cowboys offense, as evidenced by his 4,048 rushing yards in three seasons and 34 combined touchdowns. The Cowboys are infinitely better when he is on the field, and they lack considerable star power when he is away from the building. It’s critical that this contract extension is taken care of in the coming weeks.

Fortunately, Jamie Foxx has his sources, so the Cowboys have nothing to be concerned about.