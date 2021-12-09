Jalen Rose and ESPN’s Molly Qerim Are Officially Divorcing

Another sports couple is calling it quits. TMZ reports that former NBA star Jalen Rose has filed for divorce from his wife, ESPN host Molly Qerim. Court records reveal that Rose actually filed divorce documents earlier this year. The two have only been married for two and a half years. The breakup is reportedly an amicable one, with both sides remaining friendly. The two first went public with their relationship in June 2016. They quietly tied the knot in an NYC ceremony in July 2018.

Per the report, Rose filed divorce paperwork in April 2021. Just months before, he and Qerim co-starred in a Gatorade commercial together. Rose says in court docs the marriage broke down irretrievably following Qerim’s move to Connecticut. Rose does not want alimony, nor does he want Qerim to collect it. Though the couple did not sign a prenup, Qerim is not looking to collect any spousal support.

Qerim may have been hinting to a split for months. She previously included “Rose” in her name on Instagram and Twitter. As of recent, it’s been scrubbed from her accounts. The couple also have not been photographed together this year, nor have they posted one another on their respective social media accounts. former NBA star

Despite the split, Qerim has shown public support for Rose. In June, she spoke out about his struggles with family deaths in an emotional segment on her show, First Take. Rose played in the NBA from 1994-2007. He then transitioned to television as an analyst. Qerim previously worked at NFL Network. The two continue to work together at ESPN in spite of the divorce.

As for the split, Rose released a statement to TMZ saying he and Qerim were separated for a year before the break up.”We both agree remaining friends and colleagues is the best course of action for our relationship moving forward.”