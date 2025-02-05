Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts Was Recently Hospitalized, Set to Undergo Heart Procedures

Jake “The Snake” Roberts says he is “feeling almost 100%” following a recent health scare. The 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer revealed on his The Snake Pit podcast last month that he spent four days in the hospital after he became “incredibly sick” with pneumonia and will have to undergo “a couple of procedures” for numerous other health issues.

Roberts first opened up about the “pretty scary” health crisis on the Jan. 7 episode of his podcast, telling listeners that he “got incredibly sick” a week earlier and “wound up going to the hospital on Friday night.” The former WWE and WCW star, who lives with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), added that he didn’t “remember a damn thing. It’s pretty scary.”

“Come to find out I had pneumonia, and that’s not a good thing for me. I already have COPD, and to get pneumonia, and that’s not a good thing for me,” he revealed. “I already have COPD, and to get pneumonia is like you’re flirting with disaster there.”

Roberts was hospitalized for four days, during which doctors discovered numerous other health issues that will require treatment in the future.

“I was in the hospital for four days, and very grateful to find out that I’ve got a couple of issues and I did not know,” he continued. “One is I had blood on my urine, didn’t know that. Another thing is, apparently I’m leaking blood somewhere in my gut, and that’s causing my iron levels to be low. That’s not a good thing. Then to top it off, I got a problem with my ticker.”

Roberts credited his decision to head to the hospital for allowing doctors to catch the health issues, and said, “We got to go have a couple of procedures done, and it’ll be all hunky dory then.” The wrestling star added that although he still had a cough at the time, he was “doing better. It’s quite the surprise, man. Next thing I know, I’m waking up in a hospital. That was weird.”

In a positive update two weeks later, Roberts told listeners of the Jan. 21 episode of his podcast, “I think I’m finally kicking out from the flu. Feeling pretty good, feeling almost 100 percent,” Roberts said on The Snake Pit. “I’ve gotten a lot of well wishes and I do appreciate it.”

Roberts is a retired professional wrestler best known known for his multiple stints in WWE. He was one of the top stars in the 1980s and ‘90s, and Roberts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2020. In recent years, he has worked as a coach and on-screen character for AEW.