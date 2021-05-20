Jake Paul Under Investigation for Threatening Sea Turtles

✖

Jake Paul is under investigation by officials in Puerto Rico for an incident after he was caught in a video driving on a beach that's typically used as a nesting area for sea turtles around this time of year. Though, he quickly took down the post from his social media pages, it was already too late. The territory's Dept. of Natural and Environmental Resources began digging for more information.

“I have ordered an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the use of two motor vehicles on beaches that are presented to be in Puerto Rico,” secretary of natural and environmental resources Rafael Marchargo said in a statement, per TMZ. “Some media have published today a video of the influencer Jake Paul in a motor vehicle on the beach, an activity that is prohibited, apart from law enforcement agencies.

“Although the video does not establish where or when it was carried out, the DNER reminds citizens that this type of activity is prohibited by law to protect the environment and the species that can nest or live on the beaches. Those who violate the law face fines and other penalties, if applicable.”

The outlet goes on to report that sources close to the YouTuber-turned-boxer say it was an honest mistake, claiming he had no idea that the spot was closed off to outsiders. The sources claim Paul didn't see any signs on the beach before driving through. He also allegedly wasn't the only group cruising through the area, which led him to believe it wasn't off-limits. Paul is reportedly cooperating with Puerto Rico's officials and is making attempts to assist in the protection and preservation of the beachfront in the area.

Jake's brother Logan announced in February that he was moving some of his businesses to Puerto Rico including Maverick Clothing, to a spot near San Juan, Puerto Rico. “I thought it was more third-world than I suspected, so I went out there to scout it and I just fell in love with it," he shared on his podcast at the time. Shortly after, the brothers bought a $10 million mansion in the area.