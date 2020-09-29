'Invincible' Cast: Where Are They Now?

In 2006, actor Mark Wahlberg donned the football pads of former Philadelphia Eagles player Vince Papale for the film, Invincible. He told the story of the South Philadelphia bartender who overcame long odds to play for the team during the 1976 season. Papale ultimately remained with the Eagles through the 1978 season and primarily worked as a wide receiver and on special teams. Prior to a shoulder injury that ended his career, Papale appeared in 41 of a possible 44 games and recovered two fumbles. Wahlberg was the main actor in Invincible, but he joined a stacked list of stars for the Disney film. Greg Kinnear portrayed former NFL head coach Dick Vermeil while Kevin Conway played Papale's father. The list continued with several stars in major and minor roles alike. Where are these actors 14 years down the road?

Mark Wahlberg (Photo: Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO, Getty) Wahlberg has remained one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the years since Invincible. The noted New England Patriots fan portrayed Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell in Lone Survivor, he partnered with Denzel Washington in 2 Guns and showed off his comedy skills next to Will Ferrell in The Other Guys. He also watched the Eagles defeat his beloved Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Now, Wahlberg has several projects in the works, including The Six Billion Dollar Man and Uncharted, the big-screen adaptation of a popular video game series. prevnext

Greg Kinnear (Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) Like Wahlberg, Kinnear has remained very busy since the release of Invincible in 2006. He portrayed Jack Kennedy in a TV mini-series, joined a star-studded cast in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues and tackled another football story with Brian Banks. Kinnear currently has two projects in the works, one of which is the TV movie Shining Vale. He is also in the upcoming thriller Dreamland alongside Armie Hammer and Gary Oldman. prevnext

Elizabeth Banks (Photo: Vera Anderson / Getty Images) Following the release of Invincible, Elizabeth Banks joined the casts of some major motion pictures. She co-starred in the popular Pitch Perfect series and then became Rita Repulsa for the Power Rangers reboot film. Of course, Banks is best known to a younger generation for her time in The Hunger Games. Now she is joining Anthony Mackie for Signal Hill, a film about one of Johnnie Cochran's cases. prevnext

Kevin Conway (Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO) A well-known actor prior to Invincible, Conway continued working well after the Disney film's release. He appeared on several TV series, including The Good Wife, The Bronx is Burning and Who Killed Jane Doe? He also lent his voice to The Gettysburg Address, a documentary about Abraham Lincoln's iconic speech. Conway passed away on Feb. 5, 2020, at the age of 77. The cause of death was a heart attack. prevnext

Kirk Acevedo (Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty) Kirk Acevedo played Tommy in Invincible and then went on to become a well-known actor on several TV series. He appeared on Fringe, Prime Suspect and The Walking Dead. He also drew attention as the villainous Ricardo Diaz in the CW's Arrow. He also joined the popular MMA-centric series, Kingdom. Acevedo now has a prominent role in the upcoming horror thriller, Don't Look There. prevnext

Dov Davidoff (Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images) Dov Davidoff starred as Johnny in Invincible, but many fans know him best as a stand-up comedian. He has released two one-hour comedy specials and has appeared on Comedy Central, Showtime and multiple late-night programs. Davidoff has also continued acting and has appeared in Netflix's The Punisher, Shades of Blue and Crashing. Davidoff most recently appeared in the 2019 film Hustlers. prevnext