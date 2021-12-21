Indianapolis Colts Player Ryan Kelly Announces Tragic Death of His Infant Daughter

Ryan Kelly is mourning the loss of his baby girl. On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman and his wife Emma announced that their daughter, Mary Kate had died. Emma was 19 weeks pregnant with the couple’s first child before learning that Mary Kate’s heart stopped “for reasons unknown.” Emma gave birth to her and Kelly’s daughter on Dec. 17.

“Nothing made me happier than being your Dad. You gave your Mom and I that gift,” Kelly wrote in an emotional Instagram post. “You were simply a miracle and always will be. I’m sorry you never got to open those sweet eyes and see us or take your first steps but you have angel wings now. You left this world too soon but we know God had a bigger purpose for you. Your mom and I find comfort knowing you’re being loved on by your great grandparents. Thank you for watching over us and your future siblings. I’ll forever wonder who you’d be today. Until we meet again my sweet girl, I love you.”

Emma also shared the news on her Instagram page. “I was 19 weeks along, 1 week from the halfway mark. Women have a 1% chance of losing their baby this far along, and yet somehow, here we are,” she wrote.” …”I learned her little heart just stopped for reasons unknown on Wednesday afternoon after rushing to the hospital upon discovering a little bleeding. After learning she wasn’t with us anymore, I was told there was no other choice but to deliver our baby next. Ryan and I spent almost 48 hours in the hospital. I labored for 24 hours with her before she made her entrance on December 17th. I was so angry at first that I had to deliver her, only for it to become the biggest blessing out of this nightmare.”

Emma continued: “I’m forever grateful we had some time, earth-side, with the little girl who made us mom and dad. She was tiny, perfect and incredibly loved from everyone who knew she existed. I don’t think we’ll ever understand why God decided to call her home when he did but our faith is unshaken. He knows better than we & she was needed back home, in Heaven.”

Kelly, 28, was drafted in the first by the Colts in 2016. He is one of the top offensive linemen in the NFL, reaching the Pro Bowl the last two seasons and being named to the All-Pro Second Team last year.