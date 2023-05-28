Indianapolis 500 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch

It's the last weekend in May, which means it's time for the Indianapolis 500. This is the biggest race in the IndyCar Series and takes place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 2023 Indianapolis 500 will start on Sunday, May 28, at 12:45 p.m. ET and air on NBC and Peacock.

Last year, Marcus Ericsson won the Indy 500 and became the second Swedish winner in the race's history. He's having a strong season as he's currently in third place in the IndyCar Series point standings after finishing in the top 10 in every race so far this year. Ericsson comes into Sunday's race while having contract talks with his team Chip Ganassi Racing.

500 miles. 200 laps. 33 drivers.



1 will etch their name in history.



This is May. This is the Indianapolis 500.#INDYCAR // #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/Zdel4Nezzl — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 22, 2023

"I've said a few times now that I want to be treated as a top driver because that's what I am in this series," Ericsson said to Motorsport.com. It's where I wanna be and hopefully, we'll get to that point with Ganassi. I feel like I deserve that." Ericsson also said: "It would've been nice to have everything sorted already for the future, but I think – at least in my career – I'm used to running most of the season and not knowing what I'm doing the next season."

Alex Palou won pole for the Indy 500 and comes into the race with a lot of momentum after winning the GMR Grand Prix earlier this month. Palou finished ninth in the Indy 500 last year and second in the 2021 race. With the way the Palou has competed this season, he is the favorite to win on Sunday.

"We were successful in 2021, we were really successful in the beginning of 2022, but we were unable to maximize everything," Palou said in an interview with American Legion in March. "We would get a lot of podiums but no wins until the end of the season. That hurts you a lot because the difference between winning and finishing second or third is brutal. We've got some things together for this year, we've got some more experience, we've got a lot of confidence and a group of guys we're working with that are really, really strong. I feel confident to go out and win the Indy 500 and win the (series) championship. Obviously, I have one championship, but that just created a hunger for more. But the thing that comes first is the Indianapolis 500. It's the biggest race of our season and of motorsport racing, and I need to win that race."