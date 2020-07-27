Hulk Hogan Preps for Medical Procedure, Concerning Fans
Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan just sparked concern among his fans on social media. He posted a series of photos on Twitter showing him going into an MRI scanner. He gave two thumbs up to show that he is ok but didn't provide any further context. Hogan simply said on Twitter that he "has to find a better way" to spend his Sundays. Although his post on Instagram said that he was "getting ready for a little tune-up."
When wrestling fans saw the photos, they responded with a significant amount of concern. They worried about Hogan's health, as well as his back. Considering that he has wrestled professionally since 1977, the fans expected that Hogan had some spinal issues. This was not a universal response, however, considering that other fans also wanted to talk about superheroes. They said that Hogan was simply testing his body to determine whether or not he is actually human.
Get well brother.. Hulk up & feel better 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GwvDXErN6i— Cazz3319🇨🇦 (@cazz3319) July 26, 2020
Hulk up!— Mike (@mikekaminsky) July 27, 2020
Do you hate that you have to go through. Brother! But they say life is heck but welcome to the Darn Club. And I lost my father from prostate cancer. I did like you when you were wrestling. But remember this life does change Brother!— DJ Rob (@WROBFM) July 27, 2020
Sending Prayers to you! I do understand after I was hit by a drunk driver trying to comitt suicide at 70 mph I had my share of MRI vists.Still pushing forward to be able to drive a tractor-trailer once again.Keep the Faith! God Bless You HH! Wishing you the very BEST!😀❤😀— Randall Gee (@geerandy64) July 27, 2020
I think about our insane fandom as kids in the 80s and how the guys were always on the road for us. As a dude who just turned 49, I feel guilty at times for the health of these guys.— RM (@HeraldMalsom) July 26, 2020
When you get out of that machine hulk be like pic.twitter.com/vFQTXSyp60— justin and brittni (@Varminttank) July 27, 2020
My gosh...feel better Hulkster. All those years entertaining us and now you're paying the price. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3OfqWSKfQR— Vince 22 (@VinceGagliardi) July 26, 2020
Maybe this will help you feel better, remember the days of glory! pic.twitter.com/QDE8asRsUk— William Sayers (@metal0737) July 26, 2020
Looks like just a check up in a state of the art facility to me! Nothing wrong here haha— homeless guy with a phone (@DamoMatter) July 26, 2020
Not the way the greatest there ever was should be spending any of his days! Get better soon Hulkster, you’ll be running wild in no time!!❤️💛 #LifetimeHulkamaniac #HH4Life— 😸Cindy Stansfield❤️💛 (@hotcatcyn) July 26, 2020
Thoughts are with you. It's no wonder your back is a mess having carried professional wrestling as a whole on your shoulders for so many years.— Adam (@AdamInCT82) July 26, 2020
Hulk Up! Brother! pic.twitter.com/WjGs1GMbLT— DVCNJ (@roccoc81) July 26, 2020
What happened hulk Hogan please be careful and safe I'm a good fan of yours I watched you back when nwo and wcw and when you were with Randy savage . And stay healthy— Denise Peterson (@lovergirl201451) July 27, 2020
Hulkster hope it’s just something minor and you’re doing okay brother— Matthew E (@MJErbert) July 26, 2020