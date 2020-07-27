Hulk Hogan Preps for Medical Procedure, Concerning Fans

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan just sparked concern among his fans on social media. He posted a series of photos on Twitter showing him going into an MRI scanner. He gave two thumbs up to show that he is ok but didn't provide any further context. Hogan simply said on Twitter that he "has to find a better way" to spend his Sundays. Although his post on Instagram said that he was "getting ready for a little tune-up."

When wrestling fans saw the photos, they responded with a significant amount of concern. They worried about Hogan's health, as well as his back. Considering that he has wrestled professionally since 1977, the fans expected that Hogan had some spinal issues. This was not a universal response, however, considering that other fans also wanted to talk about superheroes. They said that Hogan was simply testing his body to determine whether or not he is actually human.