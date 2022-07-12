Houston Texans Announce New Helmet for 2022 NFL Season

The Houston Texans will have a new look for the upcoming season. On Tuesday, the team unveiled a new Battle Red Helmet that will be worn during the year. The helmets will make their debut when the Texans take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 3. However, the team will wear the new helmets on July 30 during training camp.

"We're thrilled to debut our new Battle Red Helmet as we continue to evolve as an organization," Texans President Greg Grissom said. "We've consistently shown we're not afraid to try new things, so we jumped at the chance to design an alternate helmet that will complement our uniforms, especially the Battle Red jersey. The start of Training Camp is on the horizon and we're excited that our fans will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek of the new helmet in person soon."

The Texans have worn their traditional blue helmets since the team's inception in 2002. Last year, the league announced that teams can wear a second helmet to pair with their throwback, color rush or alternate uniforms. Here's a look at what fans have to say about the helmets.