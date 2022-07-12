Houston Texans Announce New Helmet for 2022 NFL Season

By Brian Jones

The Houston Texans will have a new look for the upcoming season. On Tuesday, the team unveiled a new Battle Red Helmet that will be worn during the year. The helmets will make their debut when the Texans take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 3. However, the team will wear the new helmets on July 30 during training camp. 

"We're thrilled to debut our new Battle Red Helmet as we continue to evolve as an organization," Texans President Greg Grissom said. "We've consistently shown we're not afraid to try new things, so we jumped at the chance to design an alternate helmet that will complement our uniforms, especially the Battle Red jersey. The start of Training Camp is on the horizon and we're excited that our fans will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek of the new helmet in person soon."

The Texans have worn their traditional blue helmets since the team's inception in 2002. Last year, the league announced that teams can wear a second helmet to pair with their throwback, color rush or alternate uniforms. Here's a look at what fans have to say about the helmets. 

Slide 1

One person tweeted: "Now let's have that red helmet with all red uniforms. I recommend they get a white helmet and have all white uniforms. And keep the steel blue all blue with blue helmets"

prevnext

Slide 2

One fan wrote: "So they can wear a different color helmet this year, but the Buccaneers have to wait until next year to wear the Creamsicles because of some rule? I don't understand."

prevnext

Slide 3

One fan said: "Like the color but come on texans we need a new designed logo n unis. I would love a new name but dont see that happening."

prevnext

Slide 4

One person wrote: "You don't need another helmet, you need good quality players and someone with a strategy!."

prevnext

Slide 5

One fan revealed: "This should have been the new upgraded helmet, not just for week 9."

prevnext

Slide 6

A Twitter user said: "While your at it please replace the song and clay walker…..long overdue."

prevnext
0comments

Slide 7

This fan said: "Needs to be permanent, great helmet. Someone in the organization make it happen. Fix the jersey also, change the feel about this team going forward lol."

prev
Start the Conversation

of