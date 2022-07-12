Houston Texans Announce New Helmet for 2022 NFL Season
The Houston Texans will have a new look for the upcoming season. On Tuesday, the team unveiled a new Battle Red Helmet that will be worn during the year. The helmets will make their debut when the Texans take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 3. However, the team will wear the new helmets on July 30 during training camp.
"We're thrilled to debut our new Battle Red Helmet as we continue to evolve as an organization," Texans President Greg Grissom said. "We've consistently shown we're not afraid to try new things, so we jumped at the chance to design an alternate helmet that will complement our uniforms, especially the Battle Red jersey. The start of Training Camp is on the horizon and we're excited that our fans will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek of the new helmet in person soon."
The Texans have worn their traditional blue helmets since the team's inception in 2002. Last year, the league announced that teams can wear a second helmet to pair with their throwback, color rush or alternate uniforms. Here's a look at what fans have to say about the helmets.
Slide 1
When we text "🔴" that means we're Battle RED-y pic.twitter.com/gpyi4RfZkx— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 12, 2022
One person tweeted: "Now let's have that red helmet with all red uniforms. I recommend they get a white helmet and have all white uniforms. And keep the steel blue all blue with blue helmets"prevnext
Slide 2
Texans unveiled their new Battle Red helmet today that will be worn Nov. 3 vs. the Eagles (but looks strong enough to wear more often than that): pic.twitter.com/PcAkzlaN4n— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 12, 2022
One fan wrote: "So they can wear a different color helmet this year, but the Buccaneers have to wait until next year to wear the Creamsicles because of some rule? I don't understand."prevnext
Slide 3
Beautiful move my the #Texans.
Time for the #Bills to bring the red helmet back. https://t.co/UhKHMZnyG8— Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) July 12, 2022
One fan said: "Like the color but come on texans we need a new designed logo n unis. I would love a new name but dont see that happening."prevnext
Slide 4
OOOOHHHHH this is to dope I love this matched with the Battle Red Unis or any other unis at that!! https://t.co/Dxhu0MlfyJ— Joecat (@joecatsupreme03) July 12, 2022
One person wrote: "You don't need another helmet, you need good quality players and someone with a strategy!."prevnext
Slide 5
New #Texans helmet. I like it. pic.twitter.com/3WDTktnymD— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) July 12, 2022
One fan revealed: "This should have been the new upgraded helmet, not just for week 9."prevnext
Slide 6
#Texans announcing a new alt. Helmet for the TNF vrs Philly.
Great to have some innovation.
A jersey refresh is over due also.
Even keeping the colour rush jersey full time would be a great step.
Training camp is just around the corner. pic.twitter.com/d27eXCRRrE— Turn Up For Watt? Podcast (@PodcastTexans) July 12, 2022
A Twitter user said: "While your at it please replace the song and clay walker…..long overdue."prevnext
Slide 7
I’ve been calling for a white helmet for the Texans for a while now. But the red helmet intrigues me. It will all depend on what outfits they pair it with. I’d like to see the Texans routinely feature Triple Mismatch Club combos of red, white, and blue. https://t.co/4kt0A3zKZp pic.twitter.com/YQAJpQubbM— NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) July 12, 2022
This fan said: "Needs to be permanent, great helmet. Someone in the organization make it happen. Fix the jersey also, change the feel about this team going forward lol."prev