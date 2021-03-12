High School Basketball Announcer Directs Racial Slurs at Players During National Anthem

✖

A high school basketball announcer in Oklahoma was caught on a hot mic directing racial slurs at players before a state playoff game on Thursday. The game was between Norman High School and Midwest City, and the unidentified man was heard directing the slurs to the Norman girl's basketball team who were kneeling during the national anthem. The game was broadcast on the NFHS Network, and the video of the announcer's comments went viral.

"They're kneeling? F—ing n—," the individual stated. "I hope Norman gets their ass kicked. F— them. I hope they lose. C'mon Midwest City. They're gonna kneel like that? Hell no." According to Norman Public Schools (NPS), the announcer was contracted by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. The NPS has responded to the incident and said it will no longer rely on the network to broadcast its games.

Hey @NFHSNetwork looks like you forgot to cut the Mic!!! "F****** N******" is the one that really got me!! Tell us how you really feel!! THIS IS WHY THEY KNEEL!!!@Migliorino_Nick @tohara_o @NHS_AthDept @gonormantigers pic.twitter.com/mmWQAecLaF — Frankie Parks (@CoachFParks) March 12, 2021

"Last night during the Norman High School girls’ basketball game versus Midwest City in the Oklahoma 6A State Basketball Tournament, National Federation of High School (NFHS) Network announcers on a live stream broadcast made racist and hateful comments targeted at our Norman High student athletes," NPS Superintendent Dr. Dick Migilorino said in a statement per The Norman Transcript. "The announcers were contracted by OSSAA for the state tournament. We condemn and will not tolerate the disgusting words and attitudes of these announcers. This type of hate speech has no place in our society and we are outraged that it would be directed at any human being, and particularly at our students."

Disrespectful and disgusting. This is why we kneel. I love my sisters, and this makes us that much stronger. You are part of the problem. https://t.co/uxUtbXCqYS — Myka Perry (@mykagp_) March 12, 2021

"We fully support our students’ right to freedom of expression and our immediate focus is to support these girls and their coaches and families, particularly our Black students and coaching staff," Migilorino continued. "It is tragic that the hard work and skill of this team is being overshadowed by the vile, malignant words of these individuals. We will do everything in our power to support and uplift our team and everyone affected by this incident."