Hayden Hurst's Falcons iPad Stolen After Lions Game

The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, continuing a difficult season in which the organization fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Tight end Hayden Hurst experienced a second loss after the game, however, when someone broke into his car. The thief made off with Hurst's team-issued iPad, a notebook and a pair of headphones.

Hurst posted a photo on Twitter Sunday showing the passenger door of his vehicle. The window was smashed out. He called the police around 6 p.m. ET, according to TMZ, and reported the theft. The authorities arrived at the scene, which was Hurst's sister's house and began the investigation.

Welcome to Atlanta! Sick thanks!!! pic.twitter.com/wYUAneOzx5 — Hayden Hurst (@haydenrhurst) October 25, 2020

Per TMZ, Hurst said they had security cam footage of the theft. The police confirmed that the video shows the break-in. The footage showed the thief walking up and down the street before ultimately approaching Hurst's 2002 Chevrolet SUV. He smashed out the window and took a black Nike bookbag. Officers said in documents that they were able to obtain fingerprints.

A former first-round draft pick in 2018, Hurst is midway through his first season with the Atlanta Falcons. He began his career with the Baltimore Ravens, joining a loaded position group that also included Maxx Williams, Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. There were too many proverbial mouths to feed in the offense, so the Ravens traded Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons after the Georgia-based franchise lost Austin Hooper to the Cleveland Browns.

Hurst started his rookie year slowly due to an August stress fracture that required surgery. He missed the first four games of the season before finally making his debut. Hurst tallied 13 catches for 163 yards and one touchdown while alternating with his fellow tight ends.

Hurst's second season with the Ravens was more productive as he came back healthier and stronger. He caught 30 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns, including a 61-yarder against the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately for Hurst, his growth was slightly limited by Andrews, who turned in a career year with 852 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Since joining the Falcons, however, Hurst has become a trusted target for quarterback Matt Ryan. He has appeared in seven games so far, catching 25 passes for 295 yards. He also matched his career-best total of three touchdowns and appears poised to continue flourishing in Atlanta. Although Hurst will first have to fix his window and replace his valuables.