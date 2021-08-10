'Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys': Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

Hard Knocks is back for a brand-new season. The football docuseries returns for a 16th season and the Dallas Cowboys are the teams that going to be featured for the next few weeks. The season premiere airs on HBO Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET. The episode will also stream on HBO Max.

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys includes five episodes with the season finale airing on September 7. Each episode will be an hour long and will document the Cowboys working in training camp and the preseason. The first episode will likely take a look at the Cowboys' first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers since the game was played on Thursday night. Fans will also get a closer look at some of the veteran players on the roster as well as young players who are looking to make the team.

"The Cowboys are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history and a team that elicits strong reactions from fans around the world," Ken Rodgers, Vice President, Senior Coordinating Producer at NFL Films, said in a press release in July. "Tens of millions of fans love them, but just as many people love to hate them. Either way, when the Cowboys show up people watch, which makes them perfect for Hard Knocks. This year, their high-profile status as "America's Team" is paired with uniquely interesting storylines. We can't thank Mr. Jones and Coach McCarthy enough for letting us tell the story behind what we hope is the beginning of an exciting year in Dallas."

This will be the third time Hard Knocks documents the Cowboys as they were also featured in 2002 and again in 2008. The other teams that have been featured on the docuseries are the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"We are thrilled that Hard Knocks will be returning this summer and excited for our return to the NFC East and the Dallas Cowboys franchise," Jonathan Crystal, Vice President, HBO Sports said. "We are beyond grateful to the Cowboys for opening up their doors and allowing HBO and NFL Films to spend the summer with one of the sport's world's truly iconic franchises as they prepare for the upcoming season."