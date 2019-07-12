Gus Kenworthy Splits From Boyfriend Matt Wilkas After 4 Years Together

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy is a single man. The athlete and his actor boyfriend Matthew Wilkas broke up after four years together. A rep for the former couple confirmed the split to PEOPLE the couple came to the decision to separate amicably.

“Gus and Matt are taking time apart,” the rep told the outlet. “They love and support each other and remain close friends.”

The news comes over a month since the couple had featured each there on their social media. The pair was part of a bicycling team for the AIDS Life Cycle on June 8, a seven-day, 545-mile cycling event from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Wilkas and Kenworthy started dating in Nov. 2015, with Kenworthy revealing he first connected with the actor via Instagram. At the time, the Olympic medalist had gained prominence after winning a silver medal at the Olympic Winter Games in Russia in 2014 and had not come out as gay. He came out in October 2015.

“It sounds bizarre, because I’ve said it to people and they were like, ‘I didn’t know people did that,’” Kenworthy told the publication in Feb. 2018, not long after participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“And it’s like, it is weird,” Kenworthy continued, “but I’ve met actually a lot of other couples that have met on Instagram… I think it’s kind of commonplace. It’s almost like a dating app or anything because you get a sense of someone, their personality, what they do, who they are, what they look like, whatever. And so it makes it easy to kind of establish a connection early on.”

Kenworthy revealed he had known of Wilkas from his role in the 2012 romantic-comedy Gayby.

“I remember thinking [from that movie] that he was funny and cute and that was kind of it,” Kenworthy said. “I remembered his name, and then a little while later on the popular page of Instagram his profile came up — and he makes these really stupid little videos on his Instagram, but they’re very funny and they’re very endearing and so I followed him and he followed me back.”

After exchanging numbers the pair met up for coffee in New York City and the pair got together ever since. In 2018, Wilkas stood alongside Kenworthy’s family to cheer for him as he competed in South Korea.

The couple made history when they shared a kiss that made it onto the NBC broadcast of the Winter Games.

Aside from his accomplished career as an athlete, Kenworthy is set to make his acting debut later this year joining the cast of American Horror Story Season 9. Creator Ryan Murphy shared a first look at his character in the 1980s-themed season Thursday.