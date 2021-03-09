Greg Olsen Reveals What Would Happen If He Coached LeBron James in Football

✖

LeBron James has talked about possibly playing in the NFL, and one former NFL player believes that could happen. Former Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen talked about James playing football on Collin Cowherd's podcast and revealed what would happen if he was James' coach.

“If I could coach LeBron James for one year, I could make him an All-Pro wide receiver,” Olsen said, as reported by For The Win. “There’s no question in my mind. I could turn Russell Westbrook into an All-Pro free safety." Olsen went on to say: "There’s a handful of those guys that could make that transition just because they’re so unique. But there’s few and far between (with) those guys. But yes, I do think he can play NFL wide receiver. For how long? I think he’d be stupid to stop playing basketball and come play football. But yes, I do think he could in the short term."

With James being 36 years old, it's unlikely he will make to move to the NFL. However, James told The Athletic in February that two NFL teams offered him a tryout in 2011. "I would have made the team," James said. "I would have tried out, but I would have made the team. One thing about it, I don't mind working for something, so if I would have had to try out for the Cowboys or the Seahawks, or if I'd have stayed home and went back home to Cleveland, I'd have tried [out], but I would have made the team. I just know what I'm capable of doing on the football field. Especially at that age."

James was asked to try out at a time where the NBA was going through a lockout. He never played football in college but was an All-State wide receiver while playing football in high school in Ohio. James was recruited to play football at Notre Dame and Ohio State University. However, he decided not to play football his senior year as he focused his attention on basketball. And it turned out to be a good decision as he has won four NBA titles and has won the NBA MVP award four times.