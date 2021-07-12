Greg Clark, Former San Francisco 49ers Tight End, Dead at 49

✖

Greg Clark, a former NFL player who was a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, has died, the family announced over the weekend. He was 49 years old. The cause of death is unknown, but his family revealed that Clark died unexpectedly. They also noted that Clark was dealing with the effects of head trauma due to hits he took during his football career.

"His recent suffering from CTE symptoms cannot extinguish the breadth and depth of his impact on us and others, and we are forever grateful for the time we have had with him," the statement read. "It is our hope that through further research we can gain more knowledge surrounding CTE." The 49ers also released a statement on Clark's death.

"Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark," the statement said. "… Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends." Clark was drafted by the 49ers in the third round back in 1997 after playing college football at Stanford. His best season was 2000 as he caught 38 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns. 2000 was his final NFL season as injuries forced him to retire early. He finished his NFL career with 92 receptions for 909 yards and four touchdowns.

One of the injuries Clark suffered in his career is five broken ribs during a preseason game in 1999. He missed three regular-season games but played in three games before getting help from the medical staff. “I was just at a point where I felt like I needed to have a game where I could have a little pain relief,” Clark said to NBC Sports Bay Area last year. “You’re still dealing with these sub-acute fractures. I just mentally wanted to have a break from the pain. I’d asked to get a block, just to numb the areas.”

Not too long after that Clark's lung was accidentally punctured before the 49ers took on the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 24, 1999. He was able to play in the game but knew something was wrong. “I’d been complaining pretty early on that either someone spiked the water or the towels got washed weird because I could taste that lidocaine or novocaine, whatever they use,” Clark said. “But when they injected that, it obviously went to my lungs." Clark spent a few days in the hospital and a week total in Minnesota to let his lungs heal.