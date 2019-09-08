Grambling State Football Player Suffers Gruesome Injury Against Louisiana Tech

Spending all of Saturday watching college football is a time-honored tradition. With so many games on the screen at once, it’s possible to sit back with snacks and a beverage in the early morning hours and then spend the entire day watching college teams battle for much-needed wins.

With the college football season in full swings, this means that all manner of highlights will be hitting social media, both good and bad. Some will show 96-yard touchdowns on flea flickers, which is exactly what Colorado pulled off against Nebraska. Others, unfortunately, will show very gruesome injuries taking place that will end careers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The latest involved Grambling State senior defensive back Danquarian Fields, who was injured while trying to tackle Louisiana Tech running back Israel Tucker during a 20-14 loss on Saturday.

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

According to 247Sports, Fields appeared in all 13 games as a defensive back during the 2018 season, tallying 26 tackles, including 15 solo stops. He’s currently majoring in kinesiology and has plans to play in the NFL. Although those plans may now be sidelined after this gruesome leg injury.

While awful, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Fields’ hopes of playing in the NFL have officially ended. There are many players in the history of college football that have suffered devastating leg injuries, but not all of them saw their careers end.

South Carolina’s Marcus Lattimore recovered from a broken leg he suffered in college and landed with the San Francisco 49ers as a fourth-round draft pick. However, he landed on the reserved/non-injured football list before ultimately retiring. Lattimore never played a snap in the league.

Another example is Willis McGahee from the University of Miami. As one of the top running backs in all of NCAA, he was expected to be a top draft pick, but McGahee suffered a torn PCL, ACL, and MCL during the 2003 Fiesta Bowl. This should have ended his career, but McGahee actually landed with the Buffalo Bills as a first-round pick. He spent 11 years in the league and rushed for more than 8,000 yards while scoring 65 rushing touchdowns.

The list of injured players goes on and on, but the fact remains that there is a possibility for Fields to make a full recovery from his gruesome leg injury and pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.