Golf Pro Shot and Killed at Georgia Country Club

A golf pro was shot and killed at a country club in the Atlanta area, according to the Associated Press. Two other men were killed in the shooting, and authorities said the suspect is still at large. Officers found a man unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to the head at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia. He was identified as golf pro and country club employee Gene Siller.

The Georgia Section PGA released a statement, saying: "Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our Member, Gene Siller. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family." A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the Siller family, and nearly $300,000 have been raised as of Monday afternoon.

"Hello and thank you for visiting the fundraiser page for our Director of Golf and dear friend, Gene Siller," page organizer Dianne McPherson wrote. " As many of you are aware Gene was tragically killed Saturday, July 3rd. We are asking for donations to help Gene’s precious family in this terrible time of need. Please keep Gene's family as well as his Pinetree family in your prayers."

A white Ram 3500 pickup truck was located on the golf course, and two deceased males were discovered in the bed of the vehicle. Both males suffered apparent gunshot wounds. One of them was identified as Paul Pierson, the registered owner of the pickup truck. The other has yet to be identified.

"We are truly heartbroken to hear about the senseless murder that took place yesterday at Pine Tree Country Club in Georgia that took the life of PGA member Gene Siller," PGA of America president Jim Richerson said in a statement. The PGA of America sends our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to his family. club and the Georgia PGA community.

According to WAGA-TV in Atlanta, neighbors said Siller had confronted a man fishing on the club's property in recent days, and the man became hostile. It's not clear if that incident had a direct connection to the shooting. "I was at the driving range, heard about the truck being on the course so I went to see what was going on," John Lavender, whose family belongs to the club, said to WAGA-TV. "All of the sudden you hear five, six booms go off."