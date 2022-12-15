Golf Champion Found Dead After Disappearing: What to Know About John Swoboda's Death

A golf champion who was reported missing was found dead in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the Charlotte Observer. John Swoboda, 29, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and vanished under "suspicious" circumstances. According to the Mt. Juliet police department, Swoboda didn't bring a phone, ID or any extra clothes when he left his home.

Before Swoboda's death, his community was looking for him for a week, Nashville police are investigating his death and said "Our hearts go out to all who knew and loved him." Swoboda was a top golf player as he won the USGA State Amateur Championship golf tournament in 2017. He was also recognized as a 2018 National Tour Champion by GolfWeek. Following the news of his death, A GoFundMe Page has been launched to support the Swoboda family.

Help @MtJulietPolice find John Swoboda, who has not been heard from since Wednesday. LINK: https://t.co/6zUUcgmVh8 pic.twitter.com/2s0KpvdiNY — WSMV 4 Nashville (@WSMV) December 11, 2022

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of John Swoboda, a dear friend, beloved son and brother, and all-around amazing person," page organizer Tara Goetz wrote. "John sadly passed away on December 8th. Memorial arrangements are in the process of being made and will be shared when available. Due to the untimely nature of John's passing, we would love to raise money to help the family with funeral costs. If you are able to help, please do. And if you are not able to help monetarily, please consider sharing this. All funds will be delivered to the Swoboda family before the memorial service. Please continue to pray for his family and all of those that loved him. Thank you for your kindness and generosity through this unthinkable time."

🎥⛳️



He shoots, he scores!!



2017 Tennessee Amateur champion John Swoboda places his drive on No. 15 into the back of the rules official’s cart. pic.twitter.com/xxlp3EdDcq — Tennessee Golf Association (@TNgolf) October 5, 2018

Several people on the GoFundMe page paid tribute to Swoboda. One person wrote: "Love you guys. John was the loveliest person and I always looked forward to getting to know him better when you guys came up. He was truly so kind and humble and amazing at whatever he put his mind to. You guys raised him well. I'm not sure what else to say except I wished I had known my cousin better. Love you guys so much. I'm with you in this painful loss. I hope you are being surrounded by love and comfort and that it penetrates the darkness and sadness."