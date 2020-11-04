Golden Tate's Wife Goes After Giants in Instagram Rant Following Monday's Loss

✖

The New York Giants lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night following a late failed two-point conversion. Wide receiver Golden Tate threw one pass and caught two others for 31 yards and a touchdown, marking the latest game where he didn't play a major role. His wife Elise responded by going after the Giants in her Instagram Stories.

"Golden is always a team player and wouldn’t never [sic] say this," Elise wrote. "I can’t watch such a playmaker be under utilized. He’s gonna kill me for saying all this so I’ll [probably] have to delete this soon so until he sees it … and his teamplayer self, gonna make me take this down. HE NEEDS TO BW [sic] FED THE BALL. Period. Watch the film. He always comes down with the ball."

There were several times on Monday when Tate had an opportunity to make a play for the team. However, he only had two catches. His touchdown also came late in regulation as the Giants attempted to mount a comeback. Tate made an impressive catch and then screamed: "throw me the ball" directly into the camera. He also threw his hands up in frustration earlier in the drive after a pass went in the opposite direction, resulting in an incompletion.

Many fans expressed the opinion that this message marked the end of Tate's career with the Giants, especially with the trade deadline looming. However, the team did not make a move prior to the 4 p.m. ET deadline. Tate will finish the season with the Giants while continuing the losing streak, provided the organization does not cut ties with him.

"I’m lit," Elise continued. "11 years in the NFL I’ve never said something like this online, but it’s excruciating to watch and killing his stats this year but you can’t have yards on a few to no targets. He’s CRAZY making the most of what comes his way that’s for sure."

A Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks, Tate joined the New York Giants in 2019 after stints with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. His goal was to win another ring, but two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning retired. First-round pick Daniel Jones then took over the starting job while the Giants continued to struggle.

"I want to get back to getting deep into the playoffs and win Super Bowls," Tate said prior to signing with the Giants, per the New York Post. "In Detroit, I had a bunch of really great stats but no playoff wins. I know what talent I have and I know what I bring to the table, but at the end of the day it’s about winning playoff games and getting to Super Bowls."