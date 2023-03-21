Goldberg Officially Exits WWE

Bill Goldberg is no longer with WWE. According to Fightful Select, Goldberg's contract with WWE expired at the end of 2022 and no new deal has been reached. The former world champion has been a free agent since the start of 2023. Goldberg only wrestled once last year which was a loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February. He was only contractually obligated to compete in that match for 2022.

After taking some time away from the ring, Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016. He took on Brock Lesnar in that year's Survivor Series and that led to him winning the Universal Championship twice, once in 2017 and again in 2020. Goldberg has also taken on The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in his latest run in WWE. And during that time, Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Earlier this month, Goldberg told Sports Illustrated that he's looking to have another match soon. "You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one," says Goldberg. "That's all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it's not something where I'm sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I've got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never."

Goldberg also talked about working with Reigns. "If you know Roman, what he's doing doesn't surprise you," he said. "He and I come from similar football backgrounds, and he, quite obviously, grew up in the business. As difficult as it was for him in the beginning, when he was kind of shoved down people's throats, he has turned it 180 degrees in his favor.

Goldberg is known for his time in WCW when he went on a 173-0 win streak. During his time in WCW, Goldberg won the World Heavyweight Championship, the United States Championship twice and the World Tag Team Championship. He first competed in WWE from 2003-2004 and won the World Heavyweight Championship. Goldberg is the only pro wrestler to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, WWE's World Heavyweight Championship and WWE's Universal Championship.