Gisele Bundchen and Her Kids Cheer on Tom Brady in Buccaneers Jerseys

Tom Brady won his first game as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and he had a very special group cheering him on. As the game kicked off, Gisele Bundchen went to Instagram to share video of her and her two kids dancing in their own Brady Bucs jerseys. And in the caption, Brady's wife wrote: "Let’s go Bucs, let’s go papai!!!"

Brady saw the post and replied with three heart emojis along with "X infinity." The Bucs replied with a heart emoji and Erin Andrews also commented with five heart emojis. And it looks like the support from Brady's family worked as he threw for 217 yards and one touchdown in the 31-17 win over the Carolina Panthers. The win for was much-needed for Brady after a rough performance against the New Orleans Saints last week.

"I think he has a pretty good history of that," Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said of Brady's bounce-back performance via ESPN. "This game should never have got as close as it did. We let 'em back in. But I thought he played outstanding. His leadership on the sideline was great, and he put us in the right play [on] a number of different audibles. He played really, really well." As well as Brady played, he still have some things to clean up. In the second quarter, Brady attempted to hit Rob Gronkowski on a crossing route, but the pass was picked off by Donte Jackson. Brady has now thrown three interpcetions through the first two games of the year.

"Execution was a little bit better. I think we still are a long ways from where we need to be," Brady said. "I think we have the ability to make plays. I think consistency, dependability are gonna be things that we really need. We've gotta get back to work. Clock's ticking on next week. We're gonna get focused on next week's game and try to be a lot better next week."

After the Saints' loss, Brady was criticized for not being the same player he was when he was a member of the Patriots. However, it's only the second week of the season, and the Bucs have plenty of time to get things right and make a Super-Bowl push.