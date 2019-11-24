Giants Reportedly Interested in Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a matchup against the 9-1 New England Patriots, but the focus is less on quarterback Dak Prescott in the hours leading up to kickoff. Instead, there are questions swirling about head coach Jason Garrett and his future with the team. He is in the final year of his contract and could be on the hunt for a new position at the end of the season, and a recent report suggests that Garrett could quickly find a new home in the Big Apple.

Sunday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that there is a scenario in which Garrett heads to the New York Giants if the Cowboys do not give him a contract extension. Making this happen would also require Big Blue parting ways with embattled coach Pat Shurmur, but Rapoport explained on GameDay Morning that this may not be out of the realm of possibility.

Interestingly enough, the Giants actually considered bringing Garrett to town when they were previously considering a coaching change but opted to stick with Tom Coughlin in 2014.

From @NFLGameDay: Could the #Giants be a landing spot for #Cowboys coach Jason Garrett if Dallas moves on from him? A look at one situation to keep watching… 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/GVdqWXmewd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2019

“What if the Giants move on from Shurmur and what if the Cowboys and Jason Garrett part ways?” Rapoport asked on Sunday morning. “My understanding is the Giants have emerged as a real and legitimate potential landing spot for Garrett.”

As Rapoport continued to explain, Garrett would ideally want to remain in the NFC East and head to New York if a return to Dallas isn’t possible. No reason for this preference was given, but there is the possibility of a “revenge factor” due to playing the Cowboys twice a season. Although another reason could simply be the presence of young stars on offense, as well as ownership that has shown a tendency to be patient with recent coaches.

The Cowboys don’t appear ready to make a move concerning Garrett and have recently voiced their support for the longtime coach after some early-season losses. Granted, he will need a contract extension to remain with the team, but owner Jerry Jones is not prepared to award that deal just quite yet.

There are expectations of another playoff appearance and a possible deep run simply based on the talent level on this Dallas roster. If the Cowboys fail to reach the postseason or simply exit after an early loss, there may be enough frustration in the building to part ways with Garrett.

If so, the former backup quarterback-turned-head coach may not be unemployed for long. The Giants could be waiting as his safety net.

