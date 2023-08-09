Georgia Tech Football Stadium Gets New Name Before 2023 Season

The Georgia Tech football team will have a different look for the 2023 season. This week, the school announced it has teamed up with Hyundai in a multi-decade partnership, which includes the field-naming recognition at Bobby Dodd Stadium. This means Georgia Tech's football stadium will now be Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Hyundai paid Georgia Tech around $55 million for over 20 years for naming rights to the field.

"Like Georgia Tech, Hyundai is a global brand that is synonymous with quality, innovation, and a commitment to advancing technology to make a positive difference in the world. The more we have gotten to know each other, the more obvious the alignment of our values has become," Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera said in a statement. "I am grateful for the transformative investments Hyundai is making in our state, and I am proud that the Hyundai brand will feature prominently on our campus. I look forward to working with Hyundai leaders to deepen our partnership as we work to develop exceptional leaders and produce new ideas that will shape the automotive industry and advance mobility in the future."

𝘽𝙊𝘽𝘽𝙔 𝘿𝙊𝘿𝘿 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝘿𝙄𝙐𝙈 𝘼𝙏 𝙃𝙔𝙐𝙉𝘿𝘼𝙄 𝙁𝙄𝙀𝙇𝘿



As part of @Hyundai's investments in @GeorgiaTech & the State of Georgia, Georgia Tech Athletics has entered into transformative field-naming rights & sponsorship agreements with Hyundai!https://t.co/WoGGrF1hgW pic.twitter.com/AgH6T5c1Y2 — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) August 8, 2023

"Georgia Tech Athletics is proud to partner with Hyundai as it invests in Georgia Tech and the state of Georgia. This partnership will be truly transformative for Georgia Tech Athletics, both now and for years to come," J Batt, director of Athletics, Georgia Tech, said in a statement. "I want to express our sincere appreciation to José Muñoz and his team for their genuine interest in aligning with Georgia Tech. We are thrilled to join forces with Hyundai and look forward to a long-lasting, mutually beneficial partnership."

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is the oldest on-campus stadium in the FBS, opening in 1913 as Grant Field. In 1988, the stadium was renamed to honor Bobby Dodd, the former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football coach and athletics director. During his career, Dodd led Georgia Tech to two SEC Championships and a national title in 1952. Two years after Dodd died in 1988, Georgia Tech won the national title, which would be its last. Fans are hoping the new stadium name will help the Yellow Jackets turn things around as they have not had a winning season since 2018.