Gail Kim's Fittest Snaps of 2020

Gail Kim-Irvine retired from competitive wrestling in 2018 after she defeated Kasey Owens. She later announced on Instagram that she was partnering with Lita and Christy Hemme for KAYfABE, a new wrestling show inspired by true events. The series will blend scripted drama with pro wrestling. While she hasn't been a mainstay in the wrestling ring since walking away from the competitive side of the sport, Kim-Irvine has remained active.

She and her husband, celebrity chef Robert Irvine, maintain a healthy lifestyle while cooking top-shelf food and regularly exercising. Kim-Irvine posts several photos and videos on Instagram that show off this lifestyle, many of which also promote some of her favorite products. The former professional wrestler has shown herself following COVID-19 guidelines in the gym, enjoying the outdoors and working on bodyweight exercises. Here are some of her "fittest" posts.