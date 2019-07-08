Fox News Segment on US Women’s World Cup Victory Interrupted By Profane Chants Against President Trump

Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot was reporting live from Lyon, France on Sunday after the U.S. Women’s National Team won the FIFA Women’s World Cup against the Netherlands when his broadcast was interrupted by bar patrons chanting, “F– Trump.” The US women’s national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday to grab their second consecutive World Cup title, and fourth overall.

“History has just been made! We are here in a sports bar in Lyon, France. Listen to it,” he said before realizing that chants that were being made.

“We are inside a sports bar, we were going to be outside, we were going to be at a screen of the football [match],” he continued, seemingly attempting to cover the chants in the background.

lmao @FoxNews just went live from a bar in France after the #USWNT win and people started shouting “Fuck Trump” on air😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EFstJx43BV — Sara Pearl (@skenigsberg) July 7, 2019

The chants came in the wake of a public feud between the U.S. team’s stars and co-captain Megan Rapinoe and President Trump. When speaking to Eight by Eight, Rapinoe, an outspoken critic of the president, said she is “not going to the f—ing White House” if invited.

“I’m not going to the f—ing White House,” she told the outlet. “No. I’m not going to the White House.”

Responding to the diss, Trump wrote on Twitter that, “Megan should WIN before she TALKS! Finish the job!”

He later seemed to have a change of heart and claimed that “win or lose,” he would invite the team to the White House, though Rapinoe had her doubts that any of her teammates would accept the offer.

“I haven’t spoken to everyone about it, obviously not myself, not Ali Krieger, and I suspect not many, if any, of the other players,” Rapinoe told the media before Sunday’s match.

Regardless of the public spat, Trump was among the throngs of people who took to social media following the Sunday victory to congratulate the team on their win.

“Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play,” he wrote. “America is proud of you all!”

Team U.S. had beat the Netherlands 2-0 during the Sunday match, winning its second consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup. Rapinoe scored one of the goals, finished the tournament with six, and won the Golden Ball for best overall player and Golden Boot for best scorer. Co-captain Alex Morgan also scored six goals during the tournament, winning the Silver Boot.

The U.S. women’s national team is the first to win four World Cups. The team also won in 1991, 1999 and 2015.