Foul Ball Hits Paramedic in Astros Dugout During Game 2 of ALCS, Sent to Hospital

The Houston Astros earned a big win over the New York Yankees in Game Two of the ALCS, but their thoughts are with a team paramedic who was hit with a foul ball during the game. Gio Urshela was hit in the head with a foul ball that was hit by Astros outfielder Michael Brantley. Astros players, Yankees players and fans were looking to see if Urshela was okay and according to AOL, Astros manager A.J. Hinch walked on the field to Brantley who was visually upset.

“My emotions I’ll keep to myself and my thought process I’ll keep to myself,” Brantley said. He also offered his “thoughts and prayers” to Urshela’s family. The Astros paramedic was able to walk to the clubhouse to the dugout while holding a towel on his head. He was sent to the local hospital and it was announced he’s in stable condition.

“He was immediately taken to the hospital, evaluated and is currently in stable condition, the Harris County Emergency Corps said who employed Urshela.

This Brantley foul ball hits a member in of the Astros support staff. I’m pretty sure you can hear someone yell “need a doctor” at the end of this video. pic.twitter.com/me0N21hugN — ToughCall 🇨🇦 (@ToughCallBlog) October 14, 2019

This is not the first time, a person was hit with a foul ball while watching a game this season. Back in August, a fan was sent to the hospital after being hit with a foul ball at a Texas Rangers game. And back in May, a young girl was hit with a line drive at an Astros game was rushed to the hospital. Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. was the one who hit the line drive and he was upset.

“Yeah, I don’t know. All my teammates, Joe, everybody came out and tried to talk to me and obviously I didn’t want that to happen, I didn’t intend for that to happen,” Almora said according to ABC News. “Credit to [opposing pitcher Wade] Miley as well. He calmed me down. The rest was kind of a blur.

“I finally came to my senses the next half inning, after I went to the stands. … When that half-inning was over, I just couldn’t keep it in anymore.”

Because of the incidents, there was talk about teams extending their netting at their home stadiums, the MLB released a statement on the issue.

“Clubs have significantly expanded netting and their inventory of protected seats in recent years. With last night’s event in mind, we will continue our efforts on this important issue,” the league said.