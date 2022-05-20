Former NFL Tight End Greg Olsen Earns Promotion at Fox Sports

✖

Greg Olsen just learned his role with Fox Sports for the 2022 NFL season. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the former NFL tight end will call the Super Bowl on Fox next February, meaning he will be part of the No. 1 broadcast team with Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi. He will be the No. 1 lead analyst before Tom Brady takes over when he retires from the NFL.

The New York Post says the framework of the deal is in place, but the contract is not signed as of this writing. Burkhardt and Olsen will replace Joe Buck and Troy Aikman who moved over to ESPN to call Monday Night Football games. It was reported that Burkhardt and Olsen receive nice reviews for being the No. 2 team last year. In fact, Olsen has been nominated for a Sports Emmy for his work with Fox.

"I really enjoyed it. I worked with a great team," Olsen said to PopCulture.com in April when asked about his experience of being a full-time commentator. "Kevin Burkhardt, Pam Oliver, they're professionals. They've done this for a long time at a high level. So I got paired with a great team. I've always enjoyed talking football. I've always enjoyed the game, talking it, explaining it, diving into it, and learning. There were a lot of things that I learned from production meetings and talking to coaches and studying other offenses as opposed to just defenses for all those years."

Olsen also talked about his future with Fox before the news of the promotion. "I mean, this is the million-dollar question I keep getting asked and, to be honest, I don't have a lot of clarity at this point," Olsen said. "I think everyone's still kind of working through a lot of those musical chairs you mentioned with Joe and Troy leaving, how they fill their roles, both with football and then, of course with Joe's role calling the World Series with baseball. So we'll see hopefully here in the near future a lot of these questions and things get cleared up and we'll kind of see how it all sorts out."