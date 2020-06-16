Former NFL Player Bacarri Rambo Arrested on Rape Charges in Georgia

✖

Bacarri Rambo, a former NFL safety, was arrested in Georgia on rape charges in Athens, Georgia on Monday. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, the Athens-Clarke County police responded to a rape call on Saturday at 1:17 a.m. The reported incident took place at the Georgia Heights apartments in downtown Athens, and the victim is a 21-year old female, who is a student at the University of Georgia. Rambo was booked into Clark County Jail on Monday night and is being held without bond.

"Basically she says she didn’t consent to intercourse to some degree and he says that she did, Rambo's attorney Kim Stephens said to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "[Rambo] cooperated with police when they came out. It's been a fast turnaround. They didn't wait for any scientific evidence to come back or anything before they took warrants." The AJC is reporting three witnesses are listed in an incident report.

Rambo was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the sixth round in 2013. He played for the Redskins until he was cut by the team in September 2014. Rambo signed with the Buffalo Bills in November of that same year and played in four games. He finished the season with two interceptions and two passes defended. Rambo was back with the Bills in 2015 and played in 15 games. The University of Georgia alum registered 62 tackles, one interception and six passes defended. Rambo signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2016 and tallied 42 tackles, one interception and three passes defended in nine games. He re-signed with the Bills in 2017, only to be cut before the start of the season.

Rambo was an All-American safety during his time with the Georgia Bulldogs. and He was named to the AP All-America Team in 2011 and is tied for the program lead with 16 interceptions. Rambo played high school football at Donalsonville High School in Donalsonville, Georgia and was listed as a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports. Once his NFL career came to an end, Rambo was a UGA graduate assistant coach for the last two seasons. However, according to the AJC, Georgia officials said Rambo has not worked for the school since the team drafted Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.