Former NFL Defensive Lineman Chris Baker Says He's Recovering From 'Serious Stroke'

Chris Baker is opening up about a serious health scare. The former NFL defensive lineman went to his Instagram Story to reveal that he suffered a stroke, according to TMZ Sports. In the Instagram story, Baker said "Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago." He went on to say "I can't believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet."

Baker shared a video of him at a hospital in Hartford, Connecticut. His mother said that her son suffered a "serious" stroke on Friday, but the doctors said he is responding as if it were a minor stroke and is expected to make a full recovery. Baker's mother added that he needed emergency surgery following the stroke.

Baker, 35, began his NFL career with the Denver Broncos in 2009. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent and played in one game for the team before being released on Sept. 3, 2010. One month later, Baker was signed to the practice squad of the Miami Dolphins and was promoted to the active roster on Nov. 26, 2010. He played in one game for the Dolphins during the 2010 season.

On Sept. 5, 2011, Baker signed with Washington (now Washington Commanders) and was with the team for six seasons. He didn't see any action during the 2011 season but was part of the defensive line rotation starting in 2012. In five seasons with Washington, Baker posted 181 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and five passes defended. In 2017, Baker signed a three-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and recorded 33 tackles and 0.5 sacks in 15 games. He was cut by the Buccaneers following the 2017 season.

When speaking to SiriusXM NFL Radio in 2017, Baker said he was not happy Washington didn't offer him a contract. "It was really hurtful learning that the Redskins didn't really offer me a contract being that I was one of their best defensive linemen on their team for the last couple of years and really worked my way up from the practice squad to being one of the best linemen," he said, per Commanders Wire. "And for them not to offer me was very hurtful, but I understand it's a business and I'm very happy to move forward with the Buccaneers, and I think I really have a bright future there."