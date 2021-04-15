Former Bears Player Says Chicago Is 'Where Quarterbacks Go to Die'

✖

A Chicago Bears legend had some very interesting things to say about his former team. While appearing on 1252 Sports this week, Jim McMahon was asked why the Bears have a hard time developing quarterbacks. McMahon did not hold back on what happens to quarterbacks when they get to Chicago.

"Chicago has always been known for their defense, right?" McMahon said per Bleacher Report. "Their defense and their running game. And that's probably all they're ever gonna be known for. I think it's where quarterbacks go to die." That's something Bears fans don't want to hear. But it only gets worse as McMahon gives praise to the Bears' biggest rival, the Green Bay Packers.

“It was the best team, or the best organization, that I’ve played for of the seven teams I’ve played for,” McMahon said about Green Bay per Pro Football Talk. “By far. From top to bottom it was great people.” McMahon may have enjoyed his time in Green Bay, but NFL fans remembered what he did when he was with the Bears. He was a member of the 1985 Bears team that won a Super Bowl. McMahon was the starting quarterback and threw for 2,392 years, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was named to the Pro Bowl, but the Bears also had a strong running attack led by Walton Payton and a stout defense, led by Richard Dent, Mike Singletary Dan Hampton and William Perry.

The Bears quarterbacks over the years haven't been spectacular. The team has never had a player throw for 4,000 yards. The quarterback who came the closest was Erik Kramer who threw for 3,838 yards, 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 1995.

When it comes to the best Bears quarterback in franchise history, Jay Cutler could make that claim from a statistics standpoint. He's the Bears' all-time leading in passing yards (23,443) and touchdowns (154). Cutler also led the Bears to an NFC Championship game appearance in 2010 but didn't play the majority of the game due to an injury.

Recently, the Bears had Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback. Trubisky was drafted by the Bears No. 2 overall in the 2017 draft but never lived up to expectations. In 51 games, Trubisky threw for 10,609 yards, 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions while winning 29 games. He is now a member of the Buffalo Bills. As for the 2021 season, the Bears recently announced that veteran QB Andy Dalton will be the starter.