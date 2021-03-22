Former 49ers Running Back Convicted of Sexual Assault

✖

Australian rugby player Jarryd Hayne, who also played running back for the San Francisco 49ers, was convicted on Monday of sexual assault. He is now facing up to 14 years in prison. Hayne will have his sentencing hearing on May 6, but he said that he will appeal the decision.

"I'd rather go to jail knowing I spoke the truth than be a free man living a lie," Hayne said to reporters on Monday. "I’ve shown it from the start, It’s unfortunate, it’s disappointing. But at the end of the day, they’ve come to the decision. I respect that and I’m back on the 6th of May." Hayne had insisted all sexual activity was consensual. He said that he was apologetic about the injuries, which he said were accidental and not inflicted recklessly.

The alleged victim, who can not be identified for legal reasons, claimed that Hayne forcibly kissed her and pushed her head into the pillow. She also described being overpowered by the rugby player and said that he "pulled off her jeans before sexually assaulting her despite her attempts to stop him." According to news.com.au, the alleged victim described Hayne's actions as "forceful and fast, that’s why I can’t say for sure how the injury was done."

The woman reportedly suffered two lacerations during the incident and began bleeding about 30 seconds into the sexual encounter. She recorded a video, which was played to the jury during the trial, showing her bed and pillows covered in blood. The woman said that she got into the shower after the alleged incident and said that the injury was "stinging like mad" and that she watched the water run red down the drain. Hayne denied that she had told him to stop or said "no."

Hayne, 33, appeared in front of a court last year, but the jury was hung on the charges. A second jury — featuring seven men and five women — found Hayne guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent after three days of deliberation. He was found not guilty of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm.

A two-time player of the year in Australia's National Rugby League, Hayne headed to the NFL in 2015. He spent part of the season with the 49ers and appeared in eight regular-season games. Hayne rushed for 52 yards on 17 carries but primarily spent his time on special teams.