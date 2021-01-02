Floyd Little, Denver Broncos Great, Dead at 78

✖

The football world mourned the loss of a legend on Saturday afternoon. NFL Hall of Famer Floyd Little passed away on New Year's Day at the age of 78. He went public with his cancer diagnosis in May and was moved to hospice care in November. He is survived by his wife DeBorah and their three children: Marc Little, Kyra Little DaCosta, and Christy Little Jones.

"Floyd Little was not only a Hall of Fame running back, he was a Hall of Fame person. Faith, family and football were the pillars of his life," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. "I was so fortunate to know Floyd and witnessed first-hand the impact he had on others. Whenever he represented the Broncos at the annual NFL Draft, others immediately sought to greet him and his genuine excitement of being with his fellow Legends and his pride and passion for the Broncos was unmistakable.

"Football, the Broncos and the NFL were a large part of his life, but nothing could surpass his love and affection for his wife DeBorah and his children, Marc, Christy and Kyra. To them and the entire Little family, we extend our deepest sympathy," Goodell continued. "He worked to inspire many to be the best they could be, saying at his 2010 induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: ‘Leave a legacy that you and your family can be proud.’​ You left us all proud to have known you. Thank you, Floyd."

The sixth overall pick of the 1967 AFL-NFL Draft, Little spent nine seasons with the Denver Broncos. He rushed for 6,323 yards and scored 43 touchdowns. However, he did not play for a successful franchise. The Broncos only achieved a winning record twice in Little's career (1973, 1974) but didn't reach the playoffs until after he retired.

Despite playing for a struggling team, Little rushed his way to five Pro Bowl selections and led the AFL in combined yards in both 1967 and 1968. Additionally, Little became the first player to lead the NFL in rushing while playing for a last-place team. He reached 1,133 yards in 1971.

Following his NFL career, Little became a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was enshrined in 2010. He also earned a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame after becoming a three-time All-American at Syracuse.

"Floyd Little was a true hero of the game. He was a man of great integrity, passion and courage," Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement, per ESPN. "His contributions off the field were even greater than his amazing accomplishments he did on it. Floyd's smile, heart and character epitomized what it meant to have a Hall of Fame life."