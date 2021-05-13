Fired WWE Superstar Reportedly Returning to Company

✖

A former WWE Superstar who was fired from the company last year is on her way back. According to Fightful Select, Zelina Vega was at the WWE Performance Center on Thursday and was being filmed. It's been reported that WWE plans to bring Vega back.

Vega was fired in November 2020 in the aftermath of WWE banning third-party platforms. Vega (real name Thea Trinidad), has a big following on Twitch and launched an OnlyFans at the time. WWE told PopCulture.com that Vega was fired due to her breaching her contract. WWE.com wrote in a statement: "WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

In March, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported that Vega signed a new contract. But where she signed remained a mystery. Trinidad has signed a deal," Meltzer wrote in the newsletter. "We don’t know with who or even that if it’s with a wrestling promotion, but the deal she signed would not allow her to work for another wrestling company and it was not with AEW. It was a somewhat short-term thing and the door wasn’t shut on her eventually working with AEW but it won’t be any time imminently."

When Vega was fired by WWE, the thought was she would head to AEW once her 90-day non-compete clause was up. "When we get through his (Women's title eliminator tournament) and through (Revolution), I would be interested to see where she's at," AEW President Tony Khan said to Wrestling Observer Radio in February. Before Vega was released from WWE, she tweeted out that she supported unionization, which caught the attention of SAG-AFTRA.

"Wrestling is as much about media as it is sports and we are going to directly engage with members of this profession to help find ways for them to protect themselves," SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement. "As more people reinvest in unions and as more working people are harassed by employers who don't want to protect them, SAG-AFTRA is committed to doing what we can to help professional wrestlers secure the protections they deserve." Vega signed with WWE in 2017. She first appeared as Andrade's manager in NXT, and the two were then brought up to the main roster in 2018. She is married to WWE Superstar Aleister Black.