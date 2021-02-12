Fernando Alonso, 2-Time F1 Champion, Hospitalized After 'Road Incident' in Switzerland

✖

Fernando Alonso, a two-time Formula 1 champion, was involved in a "road incident" in Switzerland and was sent to a local hospital, his racing team annoucned on Thursday. It was reported by the Italian outlet Gazzetta (as reported by PEOPLE)that Alonso was hospitalized after being hit by a car while on his bicycle, leading to him fracturing his jaw and damaging his teeth.

Alpine F1 team can confirm that Fernando Alonso has involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland," his team wrote on Twitter. "Fernando is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow morning." On Friday morning, Alpine F1 shared another update and said Alonso had surgery on his jaw.

"Medics discovered a fracture in his upper jaw and conducted a successful corrective operation, the team said. "The attending medical team are satisfied with his progress. Fernando will remain under observation in hospital for a further 48 hours. ...We expect him be fully operational to undertake preparation for the season." Alonso went to Twitter and thanked everyone for the "well wishes" and is looking forward to a new season.

Thanks for all your wishes, I’m ok and looking forward to getting 2021 underway.💪💪💪💪

Let’s gooooooooooooooo — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) February 12, 2021

On Thursday afternoon, local police released a statement on the incident: "The Cantonal Police has announced that yesterday, shortly before 2pm in Viganello, a 42-year-old Swiss driver living in the Lugano area was driving along Via La Santa in the direction of Pregassona," the statement read, as reported by ESPN. "According to an initial reconstruction and for reasons that the police investigation will have to establish, while she was making a left-hand turn to enter a supermarket car park, she collided with a 39-year-old Spanish citizen, who was riding his bicycle and passing a line of stationary vehicles on the right. The collision took place against the right side of the car."

Alonso will be ready to go when the 2021 F1 season begins on March 28. He won his F1 championships in 2005 and 2006 while also winning the 2018 and 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans. Alonso has also competed in the Indianapolis 500 in 2017 and 2020 but failed to qualify in 2019.