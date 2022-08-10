Fan Gets Violent During Padres and Giants Game in Wild Viral Video

MLB fans who attended the San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants game on Monday night got involved in a wild fight. A viral video shows at least four people going after each other, and it started when one fan in a Padres jersey attempted to kick a man down a row of stairs. The man who was being attacked dragged the Padres fan down the stairs before two other men jumped in and began throwing punches.

As the melee was going on, security guards came in to break it up. A spokesperson from the San Diego Police department told TMZ Sports, "security handled and two subjects were ejected. We were not made aware of the fight until it was concluded." The Padres fan was likely frustrated that his team was losing. When the game was all said and done, the Padres lost to the Giants 1-0. It was the fifth consecutive loss for the Padres, and they need to turn things around to qualify for the playoffs.

Those damn dodger Fa… oh wait 🤔

Damn here I thought we were supposed to be the frustrated ones post Soto trade. 🤷🏻‍♂️

"You go through stretches like this," Padres manager Bob Melvin said, per the team's official website. "It's frustrating for everybody right now. There was really good energy in the dugout the whole game. … We had the one opportunity that gets overturned, and we end up losing again. It's not going to be like this forever, but I think everybody's frustrated."

The Padres got back on track on Tuesday as they beat the Giants 7-4 to snap their losing streak. "There's only one way to start a winning streak," Padres star Juan Soto said. "That's winning the first one. It was really important for the team to get the energy back."

Soto is one of the new addition to the Padres as he was traded to the team from the Washington Nationals. He joins the Padres after establishing himself as one of the top young players in baseball. Soto has been selected to the All-Star game the last two seasons, he's a three-time selection to the All-MLB team, was the NL batting champion in 2020, won the Home Run Derby title this year and helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019. The Padres are hoping that Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis can lead the team to their first-ever World Series championship.