Ezekiel Elliott Testing Positive for COVID-19 Sparks Big Reactions From Social Media

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive on COVID-19. His agent confirmed the news, which was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The good news for Cowboys fans is Elliott is not felling any symptoms, which means he should recover by the end of the month. The news of Elliott testing positive for COVD-19 comes on the heels of the report of several Cowboys and Houston Texans players testing positive for the virus. Elliott is the only player who has been revealed to contract the coronavirus.

If there's a positive to come out of this, Elliott has the virus now and not three months later when the season begins. Right now, NFL team facilities are slowly opening back up after being shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic. Coaches and staff members are allowed in their buildings, but players won't report until late July of the start of training camp. By the time, the Cowboys are hoping Elliott and the rest of the players who tested positive and be cleared to practice.

Not having Elliott on the field would be a big blow to the Cowboys as he's one of the top running backs in the NFL. In 2019, the Ohio State alum rushed for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had reached the Pro Bowl three times in the first four seasons and was named to the All-Pro First Team in 2016 after rushing for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.