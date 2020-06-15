Ezekiel Elliott Testing Positive for COVID-19 Sparks Big Reactions From Social Media
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive on COVID-19. His agent confirmed the news, which was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The good news for Cowboys fans is Elliott is not felling any symptoms, which means he should recover by the end of the month. The news of Elliott testing positive for COVD-19 comes on the heels of the report of several Cowboys and Houston Texans players testing positive for the virus. Elliott is the only player who has been revealed to contract the coronavirus.
If there's a positive to come out of this, Elliott has the virus now and not three months later when the season begins. Right now, NFL team facilities are slowly opening back up after being shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic. Coaches and staff members are allowed in their buildings, but players won't report until late July of the start of training camp. By the time, the Cowboys are hoping Elliott and the rest of the players who tested positive and be cleared to practice.
Not having Elliott on the field would be a big blow to the Cowboys as he's one of the top running backs in the NFL. In 2019, the Ohio State alum rushed for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had reached the Pro Bowl three times in the first four seasons and was named to the All-Pro First Team in 2016 after rushing for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns. Here's a look at what fans had to say about Elliott testing positive for COVID-19.
Dak Prescott realizing he just dapped up Ezekiel Elliott last week pic.twitter.com/Ukrqe1gcrJ— 𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘆 (@HoodieRamey) June 15, 2020
Dak Prescott: “Damn, whose Gatorade Frost is this I just drank out of”
Andy Dalton: “That’s Ezekiel Elliott’s” pic.twitter.com/9ZaDXYzr74— Jimmy (@jimmy_koski) June 15, 2020
Ezekiel Elliott, first big NFL star to test positive. Keep the masks on folks 😷. Limit your interactions. Socially distance.— Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) June 15, 2020
This ain’t over https://t.co/vrxYVEC5Ps
The coronavirus making its way back into the headlines after infecting Ezekiel Elliott pic.twitter.com/QmI6ZzKWdQ— alex (@AlexUlrichh) June 15, 2020
Coronavirus selects: Ezekiel Elliott RB, Dallas Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/zM2WuTzkBr— McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 15, 2020
Donald Trump's "ignore coronavirus" plan goes awry as House Republican Tom Rice and NFL star Ezekiel Elliott test positive https://t.co/SziZOMcDU1— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 15, 2020
This was the only party on video, there is no way that they stopped having parties during this whole time. Mostly when many Cowboys have the coronavirus now. SMDH. #EzekielElliot https://t.co/t29wLrDRSa— Jewels 💗 (@jewels_love_sea) June 15, 2020
Jerry Jones when he got ezekiel Elliott’s test results back pic.twitter.com/BnCcQjmCAg— Tanner🌱 (@tannerj8894) June 15, 2020
When we said we only wanted positive news about Ezekiel Elliott during the offseason, this wasn't what we meant.— Jess Haynie (@CowboysAddicts) June 15, 2020
If I see any Ezekiel Elliott slander on the timeline, you are getting blocked on the spot— Alex Robert Friedman (@Alex_Friedman31) June 15, 2020
Ezekiel Elliott good he just need some of this and a nap pic.twitter.com/PcCEkHgG9x— liltampo (@f_ree99) June 15, 2020
Considering Dak enjoys this, I’m sure Ezekiel Elliott already gave him that rona pic.twitter.com/aDllCOaXfm— Jacuzzi Jerry (@jacuzzi_jerry) June 15, 2020
Dak Prescott hiding from jerry jones after throwing those parties with Ezekiel Elliott pic.twitter.com/QwswQpBEhl— Gonzalo Le Batard (@PapiHumor) June 15, 2020
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for Coronavirus. Earlier this Off-Season, the star RB was seen partying with teammate Dak Prescott, during quarantine. It's unclear if the two cases were related. The other players with the virus, have yet to be named.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Wn2YjuACgA— Jimmy Smith/On The Road To Victory (@OTR2Victory) June 15, 2020
A source close to Ezekiel Elliott confirms he did indeed test positive for COVID-19. The test happened last week.
Source says he’s feeling great, doesn’t have any symptoms, and that he only got tested because he was around someone with it. #Cowboys | @wfaa | @wfaasports— Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) June 15, 2020
Ezekiel Elliott says he has Covid 19 but he’s planning to hold out for Covid 20.— B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) June 15, 2020
Ezekiel Elliott is one of the #cowboys players that contracted #covid19 #ezekielelliott pic.twitter.com/SxZTtnRpXV— TheFantasyFootballShow.com -Smitty (@the_smitty_show) June 15, 2020
Oh Ezekiel Elliott tested positive for Covid-19!? First off, I hope he makes a full and quick recovery, but this is just another check in the ever growing list of reasons why Miles > Zeke pic.twitter.com/hZvnvlBzJw— Traw (@Whatshis40) June 15, 2020
Oh lord. Not Zeke! Save Ezekiel Elliott! pic.twitter.com/WqFDt2Ddhj— Xavier Crayton (@shortbhandsome) June 15, 2020
it’s not even noon and i’ve had 5 people hit me up about Ezekiel elliott testing positive for Covid lol— Alek 🛠 (@Aaddame268) June 15, 2020
In one day, Jaylon Smith tells us to keep our masks on.. and now Ezekiel Elliott has the rona! https://t.co/J6zgAk2WvH— Meagan. (@meagan__stokes) June 15, 2020