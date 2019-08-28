Ezekiel Elliott Skips Cowboys Awards Luncheon

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott continues his holdout as he’s a no-show at the team’s award luncheon. Reporters noticed that Elliott wasn’t at the luncheon, which took place at the team’s stadium, and it could mean a deal is not close to being reached. And as for the awards, Elliott was named team offensive MVP.

So when is Elliott going to sign with the Cowboys? It’s unclear when a deal will get done, but head coach Jason Garrett is ready to have him back. However, if Elliott is not ready to go by Week One, Garrett believes in the running backs they currently have on the roster.

“We love him as a guy. We love him as a player,” Garrett said. “We want to get him back in here. Right now, we’re going with the guys we have. When Zeke gets back here, we’ll get him integrated as quickly as we can, and he’ll be a big part of our team.”

Right now, Tony Pollard is the team’s starting running back and he’s been strong in the preseason, rushing for 84 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. When asked about possibly starting next week, Pollard said he’s ready to go.

“That’s not for me to worry about,” he said. “I’m just coming in being the best back I can be, doing whatever the team needs me to do.”

Pollard, who was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round this year from Memphis, didn’t expect to see this much action right away.

“It’s not what I expected coming into this situation, but I always prepare to be ready for whatever,” he said. “Since this situation did happen, the way I that I prepare, I guess I was just ready for it and want to continue to make the most of it.”

Elliott has not been practicing with the Cowboys as he’s been holding out for a new contract for a month. Currently, the Ohio State alum has two years remaining on his current deal and he’s scheduled to make $3.8 million this season and more than $9 million on his fifth-year option in 2020.

Elliott was selected by the Cowboys No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. In his three seasons in Dallas, Elliott has rushed for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns. He has led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018 and he has led the NFL in rush yards per carry the last three seasons.