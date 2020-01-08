Ezekiel Elliott Posts Cryptic Message After Cowboys Fire Jason Garrett

Sunday evening, the Dallas Cowboys confirmed that head coach Jason Garrett would not be returning for the 2020 season. Running back Ezekiel Elliott has since posted a photo on Instagram that many users believed to be in reference to the departed head coach and the future of the team. He appeared to be looking forward to the new era of Dallas Cowboys football under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

“Sometimes it gotta fall apart just to come together,” Elliott wrote in the caption of the photo. He didn’t provide context, but many fans on social media believed that this comment was in reference to the former coach and the changes that had been made.

With a Super Bowl-winning coach in McCarthy entering the building and looking to keep offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on staff, there is a belief that the Cowboys could be soon finding success. The Packers offense was largely successful during McCarthy’s tenure with both Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, ranking top-10 in points scored nine different times.

The 2019 Cowboys, on the other hand, entered the season with massive expectations. Jerry Jones knew that the roster was stacked with talent, and he wanted to see his team reign victorious in the NFC Championship game and reach Super Bowl LIV. He made this clear early and often during various interviews.

This plan did not pan out, however, as the Cowboys struggled throughout the year and finished in second place in the NFC East with an 8-8 record. Optimism after a 3-0 start was quickly replaced by frustration and anger among Cowboys fans as they called for Garrett to be fired every single week.

The Cowboys finished the season sixth in points scored, but this was a team that also became known for inconsistency early in games. They would fall into a deficit during the first half and then would quickly put up points and yards alike while attempting to mount a furious comeback. This was evident during losses to the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets.

With Dallas eliminated from playoff contention, it quickly became clear that Garrett would not be returning for the 2020 season. Although Jones let the decision linger until the rival Philadelphia Eagles were playing on Sunday night.

The future is undecided for this Cowboys roster, but the recent post on Instagram makes it appear that Elliott is ready for whatever comes next.

