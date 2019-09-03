Ezekiel Elliott and Dallas Cowboys Fans Think Today Is the Day for His Major Contract Extension

The NFL regular season beings this week and many Dallas Cowboys fans believe today is the day running back Ezekiel Elliott signs his contract extension. The reason for this is Elliott’s representatives and the Cowboys have been talking over the last few days to get a deal done before their season opener against the New York Giants.

The one thing that is preventing from getting this deal done is the money. In one of the latest reports of the contract negotiations, Elliott wants a bigger contract than running back Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams. That would mean the current rushing champion would get more than $45 million guaranteed and would get an average salary of over $14.375 million.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even if Elliott signs today, how much will he play on Sunday? Elliott did not take part in any practices during training camp and he did not play in any preseason games. So it would not be a surprise to see the Cowboys take it easy on Elliott until he gets into football shape.

Scroll down to look at fans talking about Elliott possibly signing today.

Wants it Done Now

This fan made it very clear as he wants the Cowboys to re-sign Elliott right now.

He was responding to a tweet from Mike Fisher of Maven Sports which said “#Cowboys vs. #Zeke has moved beyond the ‘frustration’ stage and back to where they were on Saturday night. A good place. Now, how ‘Gurley-like’ will #EzekielElliott guarantees be? There’s the obstacle.”

Report from Skip Bayless

So according to @RealSkipBayless , @EzekielElliott should be signed today and practicing tomorrow.. — Billy Willis🦉 (@Don_540) September 3, 2019

It looks like FS1 host Skip Bayless has some inside information when it comes to the Elliott contract negotiations.

The reality is nobody really knows when both sides will agree to a deal. So the fan might not want to trust Bayless on this one.

Please Get This Done

Jeremy wants is asking a favor from the Cowboys and Elliott.

Again, they are close to getting a deal done and it would not be a surprise if it comes today. However, if it doesn’t happen today, it will likely happen before the work week comes to an end.

Making the Call

Callin it now @EzekielElliott will get signed today. — BRADY 🐐🐐🐐 (@Unis81) September 3, 2019

This fan is making his prediction on when Elliott will sign.

It’s not like this is bold prediction by any means. In fact, some experts thought a deal could be done this past weekend. But a contract like this will take some time and there are still a few things both sides have to hammer out before Elliott can sign on the dotted line.

Start the Morning Right

Good Morning @dallascowboys how about we pay @EzekielElliott today yeah? — Alex Hayes (@hayalexhay) September 3, 2019

A good way to start the day is getting Elliott signed according to this fan.

The Cowboys hear the fans talking and they also want to get him signed. The team had to make sure to get linebacker Jaylon Smith and offensive lineman La’El Collins signed before Elliott. But now that those two are done, we could see Elliott get the deal he wants very soon.

Exact Time

I expect Ezekiel Elliot deal to be done no later than 5pm today. — Dustin Ray ✭ (@RealDustinRay) September 3, 2019

This fan is not only predicting today is when Elliott signs, but he also predicts the exact time when the deal will get done.

It’s unclear if that time is local or eastern, but either way, the fan believes Elliott will be a very rich man by this evening.

Feel It in The Bones

the @EzekielElliott contract WILL get done TODAY! I feel it in my bones! Zeke WILL be there week 1! BOOK IT! #CowboysNation #DallasCowboys #EzekielElliott pic.twitter.com/F3xR1Ksvsg — Gage (@igagee27) September 3, 2019

The fan has a good feeling about the Cowboys signing Elliott today.

We’ll see what happens, but it looks like the fans are ready to wear their Elliott jerseys on Sunday. Now, if Elliott does sign today, the question is how much does he play against the Giants?

Money Prediction

& Ezekiel Elliot will become the highest paid RB today with the most guaranteed money ever for any RB. — ▲Mexican Yeezus™🌎 (@YOsoySWAG) September 3, 2019

Along with predicting Elliott will sign today, this fan predicts what type of contract the Ohio State alum will earn.

Based on what Elliott has done in his first three seasons in the NFL, he has earned the right to be at least one of the highest-paid players. Elliott has led the league in rushing twice, and he has also led the league in carries twice in the last three years.