Contract Talks Intensify Between Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott

With the first game of the 2019 regular season quickly approaching, the Dallas Cowboys are finally providing the fans with a glimmer of hope. Running back Ezekiel Elliott may not be under contract just yet, but there is a very likely scenario in which the deal is reached over Labor Day weekend. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, talks have intensified between the two parties.

Both Dallas and Elliott want to have the new deal wrapped up before the regular season, Schefter’s sources are saying that it could happen in a matter of days, if not hours.

This would put Zeke back with the team in time for a battle against the division rival New York Giants, and it would add a considerable boost to the rushing attack. Although there are still concerns about whether or not Elliott will be ready for his full workload.

Here’s the news Dallas has wanted: Talks between the Cowboys and RB Ezekiel Elliott are intensifying, with both sides aiming to wrap up a new deal this weekend, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2019

At this point, the potential terms of the deal have not been revealed, nor will they until the extension is nearly complete. However, what remains clear is that Elliott will likely be the highest-paid back in the league.

The team reportedly offered Zeke a deal within the last two weeks that would put him just shy of Todd Gurley in terms of cash. However, this deal was not accepted due to Elliott wanting to be the highest-paid.

To that point, Elliott has been extremely effective during his three-year career. In only 40 out of a possible 48 regular-season games, the Cowboys star has rushed for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns. He’s added another 1,199 yards and six touchdowns as a receiver. This includes two seasons in which Elliott led the league in rushing yards (2016, 2018).

For comparison, Gurley has appeared in 58 out of a possible 64 regular-season games as a member of the Rams. Like Elliott, he has also been used as both a runner and a receiver. Gurley has tallied 4,547 yards and 46 touchdowns on the ground with another 1,883 yards and 10 touchdowns as a receiver. He’s been extremely effective in terms of scoring, but his 78.4 yards-per-game pales in comparison to Zeke’s 101.2.

If this deal does indeed get done over the next few days, the concern will no longer be over Elliott missing time but will instead switch to whether or not he is ready to roll. Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk told Dan Patrick that Elliott may not be in the form to perform at the level everyone is accustomed to after holding out during training camp and the preseason. That being said, getting a deal done earlier would be best so he could attack the entire week of practice with his team in an effort to get ready.

Elliott may not be the highest-paid running back in the league as of Saturday morning, but that could soon be changing.