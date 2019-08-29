Eagles Fans Troll Cowboys With ‘Zeke Who’ Billboards

Philadelphia Eagles fans are loving what’s going on with the Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott. In the Philadelphia area, a billboard was recently released that makes fun of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones making fun of the All-Pro running back. The billboard reads, “Knock Knock. Who’s There? Zeke. Zeke Who?” This stems from Jones talking about rookie running back Tony recording 42 rushing yards and one touchdown in a preseason game earlier this month.

When asked Jones if Pollard is his best negotiator with Elliott, who has missed the entire preseason as he’s holding out for a new contact, Jones said, “Zeke who?” That did not sit well with Elliott at the time, but it does look like a deal will be done soon. As for the billboard, Sports Illustrated reported that Lamar Advertising is the one who came up with it.

“We wanted to show the power of our medium, the digital billboard, how it can go up and go viral,” Philadelphia branch general manager Dave Peacock said. “The beauty of Lamar is right now we’re in 158 markets, and we have a creative team in each one. Down in Philly, we have the best creative team in the area.”

The Eagles are having some fun with Elliott and the Cowboys, but the Ohio State alum has done his share of damage against the NFC East rivals. In four games, Elliott has rushed for 463 yards and one touchdown on 96 carries. That is the second-most career rushing yards Elliott has recorded against a single team.

Currently, Elliott has two years remaining on his current deal and he’s scheduled to make $3.8 million this season and more than $9 million on his fifth-year option in 2020.

With the regular season fast approaching, it’s unclear if the Cowboys will have a deal done with Elliott. If they don’t have one when the start the season on Sept. 8 against the New York Giants. Pollard will be the starter and he has rushed for 84 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries in three preseason games.

Elliott was selected by the Cowboys No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. In his three seasons in Dallas, Elliott has rushed for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns. He has led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018 and he has led the NFL in rush yards per carry the last three seasons.