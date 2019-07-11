ESPYS 2019: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Spotted Together on Red Carpet, and Fans Can’t Get Enough

WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are spending their Wednesday nights at the ESPYs, and fans can’t get over how great they look together. The couple, who made their relationship public in May, stepped out alongside fellow WWE personalities Roman Reigns, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, but it seems like all the fan attention was on them.

The couple did not seem to pose for media shots, but they did do brief on-camera bits.

Before these interviews became accessible, fans were clamoring for glimpses of the pair, searching through the background of shots to find them.

Becky is at the ESPYS! She just walked through the background on Sportscenter looking 🔥🔥🔥 — Joe. (@BeckyFanJoe) July 10, 2019

This is just the latest in a long time of viral moments surround the pair. They often propel the conversation themselves, cheering one another one throughout the professional efforts, all while promoting their upcoming on-camera exploits on WWE Raw.

When your main squeeze is the actual most bad ass chick that ever lived. 🤤🤤🤤 @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/QjHXCwV6ol — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 9, 2019

Yo, @WWERollins, internet says we need to work on our chemistry. Will you Gorilla Press me like this after we win on Monday? pic.twitter.com/i6pO5xVvHx — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 4, 2019

