ESPYS 2019: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Spotted Together on Red Carpet, and Fans Can’t Get Enough

WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are spending their Wednesday nights at the ESPYs, and fans can’t get over how great they look together. The couple, who made their relationship public in May, stepped out alongside fellow WWE personalities Roman Reigns, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, but it seems like all the fan attention was on them.
“We‘re the best, so we should be with the best” 😍😍😍 #brollins #wwe #beckylynch #sethrollins pic.twitter.com/ONDC2gs1y3— Melissa Danielle (@melissaaax13) July 11, 2019
The couple did not seem to pose for media shots, but they did do brief on-camera bits.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Before these interviews became accessible, fans were clamoring for glimpses of the pair, searching through the background of shots to find them.
She looks STUNNING!!!!!!! Heels AND a long dress!! And he looks 🥵! 🙌🏻 #brollins #beckylynch #sethrollins #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/bs7oc6wjc9— Melissa Danielle (@melissaaax13) July 10, 2019
And there they are 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 #espys2019 pic.twitter.com/ecTc9Xuq4Z— Joann (@JoannHutch1976) July 10, 2019
Becky is at the ESPYS! She just walked through the background on Sportscenter looking 🔥🔥🔥— Joe. (@BeckyFanJoe) July 10, 2019
This is just the latest in a long time of viral moments surround the pair. They often propel the conversation themselves, cheering one another one throughout the professional efforts, all while promoting their upcoming on-camera exploits on WWE Raw.
“Are they getting angrier on twitter yet?” #seckyissucky pic.twitter.com/FKrEa4z00L— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 7, 2019
When your main squeeze is the actual most bad ass chick that ever lived. 🤤🤤🤤 @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/QjHXCwV6ol— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 9, 2019
Yo, @WWERollins, internet says we need to work on our chemistry. Will you Gorilla Press me like this after we win on Monday? pic.twitter.com/i6pO5xVvHx— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 4, 2019
Lynch and Rollins appear on WWE Raw each Monday at 8 p.m. ET on USA.
As mentioned, they are attending the ESPYs, which are currently airing on ABC.