Sports

ESPYS 2019: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Spotted Together on Red Carpet, and Fans Can’t Get Enough

WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are spending their Wednesday nights at the ESPYs, and […]

By

WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are spending their Wednesday nights at the ESPYs, and fans can’t get over how great they look together. The couple, who made their relationship public in May, stepped out alongside fellow WWE personalities Roman Reigns, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, but it seems like all the fan attention was on them.

The couple did not seem to pose for media shots, but they did do brief on-camera bits.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before these interviews became accessible, fans were clamoring for glimpses of the pair, searching through the background of shots to find them.

This is just the latest in a long time of viral moments surround the pair. They often propel the conversation themselves, cheering one another one throughout the professional efforts, all while promoting their upcoming on-camera exploits on WWE Raw.

Lynch and Rollins appear on WWE Raw each Monday at 8 p.m. ET on USA.

As mentioned, they are attending the ESPYs, which are currently airing on ABC.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts