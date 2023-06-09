ESPN Host Announces Birth of Second Child

An ESPN host's family just got bigger. This week, Larua Rutledge announced that she welcomed her second child with her husband Josh Rutledge on May 25. The baby's name is Jack Alexander, and he joins the couple's 3-year-old daughter Reese. Rutledge shared Jack's first photo and videos on Instagram on Monday.

"We are so thankful to welcome a new addition to our family," Laura Rutledge, 34 told PEOPLE. "I never thought I'd even be able to have one child with the pressures of my career so to have two is beyond my wildest dreams. It's so special to know that we are giving our daughter Reese a sibling, especially after going through a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2021."

Rutledge, the host of ESPN's NFL Live and SEC Network's SEC Nation, also talked about how Jack was there for some of the biggest moments in her career before he was born. "One of the best parts about the last 10 months is my colleagues and bosses consistently asked me how much and how long I wanted to work," she explained. "In my case, I didn't want to miss out on the job I love so I was put in a position to do as much as I wanted instead of a decision being made for me. I'll always treasure knowing Jack was with me during some of the biggest moments of my career from NFL sidelines in London to the Super Bowl and College Football Playoff Semifinal coverage."

Rutledge has been the host of NFL Live since 2020 and the host of SEC Nation since 2017. Before joining NFL Live, Rutledge was a contributor on Get Up and has anchored SportsCenter and hosted red carpet coverage at The Home Depot College Football Awards, the ESPYs and the NFL Draft. Rutledge has also covered College Football Playoff, NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships, and both the Women's College World Series and College World Series.

Before joining ESPN, Rutledge was a sports anchor for CNN's New Day and Early Start. She was also seen on HLN's Morning Express with Robin Meade, as well as Fox Sports. Rutledge attended the University of Florida where she received a degree in broadcast journalism.