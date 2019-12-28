ESPN Drops Trailer for Michael Jordan Series, and Fans Are Ready for Secrets to Come Out

ESPN is about to drop one of the biggest documentaries in sports history. Earlier this week, the four-letter network released a trailer for their new documentary series, The Last Dance. It will be a 10-part series and it will be about Michael Jordan‘s final season with the Chicago Bulls (1997-98). Jordan will be featured as he’s seen in the trailer sitting down for an interview. Other notable figures who are seen in the trailer are President Barack Obama, Kobe Bryant, Commissioner Adam Silver, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson, Steve Kerr, Roy Williams, Justin Timberlake and Bob Costas just to name a few.

Once the trailer was released, a number of fans went to Twitter to express how much they can’t wait to see the series which will be released in June.

“The NBA was never the same. Never as exciting. Never more competitive outside of MJs Dominance. U NEVER questioned if he was going to pull through. Somehow there was never a doubt. @nbaGoat,” one fan wrote.

“Can’t wait for this,” another fan wrote. “MJ was so good…..so good that people in other sports are measured against him. “He is the Michael Jordan of swimming. He is the MJ of sprinting. He is the MJ of *insert whatever they are doing*” I don’t think anyone will have that kind of status ever again.”

“Finally, I can convince my 21-year old that there were teams 20 to 30 years ago that would dominate these flopping, no passing no defense no repercussions if you drove to the hoop during the playoffs teams of today,” another fan added.

“Y’all millennials pay attention this is what greatness looks like not that, me, I, trash b-ball y’all see today,” another fan stated. “Passion, grit, determination, skill, power… just think all the hall of famers these teams ripped the hearts out of … lead by the only goat … Change that NBA logo.”

The 1997-98 Bulls had a ton of success as they defeated the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals to win their third consecutive championship and sixth title in eight seasons. Jordan won his fifth and final NBA MVP award and he also won his third and final NBA Finals MVP award that season. However, once the season was over, Jordan retired from the NBA, Scottie Pippen was traded to the Houston Rockets and Dennis Rodman left to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.