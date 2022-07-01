Erin Andrews Reacts to Charissa Thompson Landing 'Thursday Night Football' Hosting Job

Charissa Thompson was recently named the host of Prime Video's Thursday Night Football coverage, and Erin Andrews reacted to the news. The Fox Sports reporter went to Twitter to show love to her colleague. Andrews retweeted the official announcement and said "No one better for this spot!"

Thompson, who is also the host of Fox NFL Kickoff, has been good friends with Andrews since both worked at ESPN. The two host a podcast together called Clam Down with Erin and Charissa, and they share the same birthday (May 4). Last year, Thompson appeared on the 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt podcast and opened up about her relationship with Andrews.

And FINALLY, the secret is out! Congrats @CharissaT! No one better for this spot! https://t.co/RocpLEqYNh — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) June 28, 2022

"She gave me a big hug and she was like I'm here for you and it was just the beginning of a long friendship," Thompson said per Barrett Sports Media. "She's like a sister to me and all the ups and down through marriage, divorce, trying to have kids, and all the other things in between and this crazy profession where it feels great to have a girlfriend that knows exactly what you're talking about."

When it comes to Thursday Night Football, Thompson joins Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick as part of the pregame, halftime and postgame coverage. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the action from the booth, and the premiere of Thursday Night Football will be on Sept. 15 when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We are excited to welcome Charissa to the TNF team," Jared Stacy, Prime Video's director of Global Live Sports Production said in a statement. "Her infectious enthusiasm, quick wit, and strong NFL credentials make her perfectly suited for this role. We look forward to seeing her elevate conversations and connecting with viewers every Thursday night."

"I'm beyond thrilled to be joining Prime Video's Thursday Night Football crew on the road each week this season," Thompson said. "This is an exciting opportunity for me to expand my NFL responsibilities and I can't wait to work with Ryan, Richard—whom I affectionately call 'Sherm' (12th Man respect)— and my old friend Tony Gonzalez." Thompson has had jobs at Fox Sports, ESPN and the entertainment news show Extra. She also has her own show on Spotify Live called We're Good Here.