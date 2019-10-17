Baltimore Ravens React to Death of Congressman Elijah Cummings

Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland died early Thursday morning and the Baltimore Ravens paid their respects to the longtime congressman. Once the team heard the news of Cummings’ passing, they released a statement through their Twitter account, calling Cummings a “champion” and a “titan.”

“Like all of Baltimore and Maryland, we are saddened by the passing of the Honorable Elijah Cummings, a champion for our city and state, the statement said. “Cummings was an agent for change, a titan of civil rights and a fighter for Baltimore, his district and the area. He was a friend and a mentor to a number of our current and former players. His passion and his intense and principle efforts to make the Baltimore area better will be missed. Indeed, he was a beacon of hope and light. Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife Maya and his family.”

Cummings passed away at Gilchrist Hospice Care, a Johns Hopkins affiliate in Baltimore. His office said he died due to “complications concerning longstanding health challenges.” The congressman represented Maryland’s 7th Congressional District since 1996 and served as the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is one of the committees involved in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

“Congressman Cummings was an honorable man who proudly served his district and the nation with dignity, integrity, compassion and humility. He worked until his last breath because he believed our democracy was the highest and best expression of our collective humanity and that our nation’s diversity was our promise, not our problem. It’s been an honor to walk by his side on this incredible journey. I loved him deeply and will miss him dearly,” Cummings’ wife, Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings said in a statement via WTOP.

It’s safe to say that Cummings was not a fan of Trump. Earlier this year, Trump called Cummings out on Twitter by saying he’s a “bully” and also took a shot at his district in Maryland, saying it’s “a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.” That led to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh standing up for the district and people who live there.

“Well I can tell you this,” Harbaugh said. “My wife, my daughter, and me, we love Baltimore. And more than Baltimore, we love the people in Baltimore. We love the people in Baltimore everywhere. Maybe it’s because the Baltimore people love the Ravens so much, but we’ve felt nothing but love here for the last 11 years.”