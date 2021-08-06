Eli Manning Trolls His Brother Peyton Ahead of Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction

✖

Eli Manning decided to troll his older brother before the big weekend. On Friday, Eli sent a message to Peyton Manning ahead of his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sunday. Eli, who spent his entire career with the New York Giants told Peyton what he expected him to say on Sunday.

"Yo, Peyt, I know we’ve got the Hall of Fame coming up this weekend and I’m super excited to be there to celebrate this great honor with you," Eli said. "I am excited for your speech. And I’ve been thinking about it, and if the fact that I had to go outside in New Orleans from the ages of from when I was 10 to 14, in the summer, on our front street, wearing a sweatshirt filled with pillows, up and down my sleeves and my chest so I could catch passes from you and wouldn’t come in totally bruised and in pain for days after, all those times."

Eli continued: "If that is not mentioned in your speech and I am not personally thanked for that, I am going to be a little disappointed. I mean, you threw 539 touchdowns. I think if I didn’t do that all those times, you don’t throw over 535 touchdowns. I mean, that’s how important that was to you. But in all seriousness, congratulations. Proud of you. No one deserves this more.”

Both Mannings had very successful NFL careers. For Peyton, his case for the Hall of Fame is very easy. Along with winning two Super Bowls - one with the Indianapolis Colts and one with the Denver Broncos - Manning won five MVP awards, the most in league history. He also holds the record for most touchdown passes in a season (55), most passing yards in a season (5,477) and most touchdown passes in a game (7). Peyton is a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team and the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

For Eli, he doesn't have the same numbers as Peyton, but he has led the Giants to two Super Bowl wins, and both were against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Eli also is a two-time Super Bowl MVP winner, making him one of only five players in NFL history to reach that mark.